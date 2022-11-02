No. 20 Wake Forest's task this week is to bounce back after blowout loss

Bouncing back from adversity hasn’t been something No. 20 Wake Forest has had to do much of this season. That all changed last week when Louisville rolled to a 48-21 win.

The Demon Deacons committed an unbelievable eight turnovers including six alone by quarterback Sam Hartman in the third quarter.

Coach Dave Clawson’s team was actually leading 14-13 at halftime, but that didn’t last long.

While Hartman’s taken plenty of hits on social media, Clawson had a look at the tape of the game and gave a different view.

“I just think there's sometimes this lazy narrative out there that people who don't watch the game, they just say like, OK, here we go again,” Clawson said on Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “He's had games like that, right? The (Duke’s) Mayo bowl, certainly. But this whole narrative of people who don’t watch the game it happened to Sam again, that's not true. Not true at all….”

Clawson said that everything from protection to wide receivers not completing routes to being on the road all added up the horrific third quarter.

Offensive lineman Sean Maginn also wasn’t about to blame everything on Hartman, the all-time leading passer in school history with 94 career touchdown passes.

"It's not all on Sam,” Maginn said. “I had my bad reps and I'm sure other guys had their bad reps also. He's not the one to take all of the blame. We all didn't do our jobs."

Clawson also put blame on himself that for some reason the Demon Deacons didn’t have that edge last week after climbing to No. 10 in the poll and on a three-game win streak. Now it’s about finding that edge as they head to Raleigh to play No. 21 N.C. State on Saturday night.

“It's the challenge of college football, right, you show up all 12 weeks and be sharp and be crisp and play with an edge,” Clawson said. “And we did not meet that challenge on Saturday. So again, that's across the board. So it's my job as the head coach to have our team emotionally ready to play and to play with an edge every week. And clearly that didn't happen. So all it starts with me.”

A couple of injuries to update

While the good news last week was that safety Caelen Carson returned from injury, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd is battling an ankle injury. Clawson said that one of the best defensive players on the team might not be available on Saturday.

“It’s going to be game time decision,” Clawson said.

Clawson also announced that safety Nick Andersen, the walk-on freshman sensation last season, will redshirt this season. Andersen hasn’t played this season and while there was hope he could come back he had to have season-ending surgery.

“Right when he was getting close to return to play there was another setback,” Clawson said. “Rather than start the whole rehab process over he elected to have surgery and we'll redshirt him this year and they’ll be ready to go on the spring.”

Motivation won’t be an issue

Clawson says one of the best things about football is there’s always another game and the Demon Deacons will focus on one of their biggest rivals.

“Now we play a really good football team and that’s a rivalry game,” Clawson said. "That has your team's attention. We've always had a lot of respect for N.C. State. I mean, the first few years here, they embarrassed us. I remember the second year I think it was homecoming and at the end of the first quarter was like 28-0, and I said at this pace it could be 100.”

Clawson said what the Wolfpack has is a complete team that might be even more experienced than his team. Even with the loss of quarterback Devin Leary, the Wolfpack is dangerous.

“I mean, these guys can get after you,” Clawson said about the Wolfpack.