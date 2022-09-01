No. 22 Wake Forest beats VMI 44-10 in season opener

There’s was nothing flashy about 22nd-ranked Wake Forest’s 44-10 win over VMI on Thursday night at Truist Field.

But it didn’t really matter as the Demon Deacons broke in quarterback Mitch Griffis who played for the injured Sam Hartman. They improved to 16-2 over the last three seasons at home.

It was a good start to the season even if it was against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent. For just the second time in school history the Demon Deacons appeared in the Associated Press preseason poll and expectations are high.

Now they’ve got one game under their belt.

Three observations

1. Getting off to a good start for quarterback Mitch Griffis was important especially since the redshirt freshman was making his first career start. On their first three possessions the Demon Deacons scored a field goal and got two touchdowns for a 17-0 first-quarter lead. The best thing was Griffis made no glaring mistakes with his best throw on third down from 23 yards to the end zone to hit Taylor Morin. In the first half Griffis was 14 of 18 passing for 176 yards with one touchdown.

2. It’s not a surprise that defensive end Rondell Bothroyd made a huge play late in the half that helped the Demon Deacons get more points. On a fourth and short deep in its own territory VMI went for it but Bothroyd made the stop on a running play. A few plays later the Demon Deacons scored when Matthew Dennis made his third field goal of the half for a 23-0 lead.

3. Christian Turner and Justice Ellison are going to be just fine as the combination tailbacks for the Demon Deacons. Turner had 100 yards and two touchdowns by the third quarter and did it by running hard. Both Turner and Ellison are similar in their hard running styles and with Griffis likely at quarterback for a while the Deon Deacons will rely more on their running game.

Stars

Wake Forest

RB Christian Turner 13 carries 100 yards and two touchdowns

QB Mitch Griffis 21 for 29 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns

DL Kobie Turner five tackles

PK Matt Dennis 3 for 3 on field goal attempts

VMI

DB Alex Oliver 10 tackles

By the numbers

The Demon Deacons outgained the Keydets 295-143 in the first half. The Demon Deacons averaged 7.4 yards per play in the first half….

Dave Clawson coached in his 100th game at Wake Forest as he improved to 52-48 overall. In his head-coaching career that is 23 years Clawson is now 142-128 in his career….

Utah State in 2019 was the best attended opener in the Dave Clawson Era with 29,027. Saturday night’s attendance was announced as 26,013….

With the loss VMI is 0-39 against FBS teams since moving down to the FCS level in 1982….

According to the Roanoke Times, VMI received $380,000 from Wake Forest for playing the game…. VMI has 60 scholarships this year, three short of the maximum in that division. Wake Forest has 85 scholarships, which is the maximum for Football Bowl Championship….