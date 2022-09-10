No. 23 Wake Forest beats Vanderbilt in QB Sam Hartman's return

A recap of the No. 23 Wake Forest football team's 45-25 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Why the Demon Deacons won
Sam Hartman, who had been out since Aug. 9 because of surgery to clear a blood clot and who missed Wake Forest's season-opening game against VMI, returned to throw four touchdown passes. The Demon Deacons forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown by Coby Davis for Wake Forest's first touchdown in the first quarter.
Stars
Wake Forest
QB Sam Hartman: 18-for-27, 300 yards, four TDs.
WR A.T. Perry: Five catches, 142 yards, TD.
WR Donavon Greene: Four catches, 53 yards.
WR Taylor Morin: Four catches, 44 yards, TD.
RB Quinton Cooley: Nine rushes, 57 yards, TD.
DB Coby Davis: INT, TD.
LB Ryan Smenda: Seven tackles.
DB Malik Mustapha: Forced fumble.
DL JaCorey Johns: Forced fumble.
Vanderbilt
RB Ray Davis: 18 carries, 87 yards, TD; five catches 21 yards.
What they're saying
- "He's a good player. We're better. We're a better team with him just because of all of his experience, and he just settles everybody down. I'm glad he came out of it healthy. So it was a good day for Sam and our offense and our whole football team." – Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson to Stan Cotten of the Wake Forest Sports Network.
- "It was fun. Just seeing him in practice throughout the week, just him balling out, and then come out here and have a game like he did. It was fun seeing him back in pads, back in a helmet." – Demon Deacons receiver A.T. Perry on the return of Hartman to Dave Goren of the Wake Forest Sports Network.
- "As soon as I caught the ball, I was just like, 'go, run, run away.'" – Perry describing his 68-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Hartman.
- "I feel like we can win the ACC championship. And that's the goal for us." – Perry.
- "In the first half, it really affected us, in the second quarter. Guys were pushing the ball, it was hard to spin it, it was hard to catch it. It was really hard to handle. It was a lot worse than it looked up top. Warren (Ruggiero, the offensive coordinator) is in the box. He's like, 'How bad is it?' I'm like, 'It's bad.' Some of those ones looked like Sam was shot-putting." – Clawson on the rain.
- "It got a little chippy. They had the late hit on Sam, which got called. And then we had a hit on their quarterback, which I don't think they appreciated. It was almost like after that hit, they were going to try to hit our quarterback. And so it got chippy. We told the team at halftime, 'Don't respond. If they hit you. That's their problem. If you respond, that becomes our problem. It could hurt our football team.' I was proud of the way we kept our composure." – Clawson.
Records
Wake Forest: 2-0.
Vanderbilt: 2-1.
Up next
Wake Forest: Liberty, 5 p.m. Sept. 17 (ACC).
Vanderbilt: At Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17 (CBS Sports).