Noel Ruebel, a former track coach at FCDS and Wake Forest, has died at the age of 66

Noel Ruebel, a track and field coaching legend at Forsyth Country Day School for nearly 20 years and a former track coach at Wake Forest, has died.

Ruebel, who retired from FCDS in 2019, died at the age of 65 of pancreatic cancer.

Kevin Westwood, the athletics director at FCDS, made the announcement on social media.

For 17 seasons Reubel guided the girls and boys track and field teams to 21 combined conference championships and also won two state championships. The FCDS girls won the 2003 state championship and the boys won the 2007 state championship.

Haleigh Kozlowski, who graduated in 2019 from FCDS and was on his final girls team, is a rising senior and runs track and cross country at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia.

“Coach Ruebel was - and still is - a staple for FCDS track,” said Kozolwoski, who was on the track team at FCDS starting in the seventh grade. “Without a doubt, the program would not be as successful as it is today if it weren’t for him.”

Westwood said in his message on Instagram that Ruebel, who is in Purdue’s Hall of Fame as a high jumper, that Ruebel was also a top masters level track performer.

Kozlowski, who runs middle distance for the Hornets, remembers the impact that Ruebel made on her.

“Each day before practice, he would spend 15 to 20 minutes sharing his wisdom and stories from when he used to compete at the collegiate and world level,” she said. “This wisdom is what helped shape the program. He was the most knowledgeable man I knew when it came to track and field, and he never met a stranger and will be dearly missed.”

Just posted a photo https://t.co/RWREFWNbcH — FCDS Athletics (@FCDSAthletics) July 31, 2022

Before coming to FCDS Ruebel spent six years total at Wake Forest as an assistant track coach and then as the head coach. He was the head coach of the Demon Deacons in 2000 and 2001 before resigning.

In 2002 he was hired by FCDS and built a consistent program that was one of the best in the state.

When he was at Wake Forest he coached Olympian Chris Huffins, who competed in the 2000 Sydney Games in the decathlon. Huffins was an assistant coach with the Demon Deacons, and wound up with a bronze medal at the Sydney Games.

"I realized the goal of coaching an Olympian in Chris Huffins and I believe the men's track and field program has experienced excellent progress the past few years,” Ruebel said when he resigned from Wake Forest. “For these things I am grateful to the Wake Forest community and those who contributed to our success."

Ruebel came to Wake Forest in 1996 after serving one season as an assistant coach at Ohio State and 13 years as an assistant at his alma mater, Purdue. From 1975 through 1978, Ruebel was a two-time All-America high jumper at Purdue and in 1978 was named the school's top male scholar-athlete. He is also in Purdue's Hall of Fame.

Joe Scott, the current track coach at FCDS, said: “His family lost a good husband, father and grandfather. Personally, he was both a friend and a mentor to me for the entire 20 years I knew him. His wisdom, often imparted through long and dramatic stories of past experiences, was invaluable. Most, if not all, of his former athletes will forever remember his stories.”

In March of 2014 Ruebel was 57 and he won the men’s 55-59 division at the National Masters Indoor heptathlon in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was an avid runner who loved competing in the Masters events.

In a Winston-Salem Journal article in March of 2014 Ruebel said he loved being able to coach at FCDS and compete when he wasn't coaching.

“I went home, and I’m sitting there, and I’m twiddling my thumbs, and I’m saying, ‘I should be doing something, I should be out doing something,’” Ruebel said about how he got back into shape to start competing in Masters track. “The thing is, the next day, I could go out and do something, and the day after that I could go out and do something. The lesson learned is that no one day makes a difference. It used to.”

in the Journal article he also acknowledged how much harder it is to stay in shape the older you are.

“Back in the day when it came to a day when you didn’t feel very good, you just went out and plowed your way through it because you just knew it was going to make you tougher,” he said, “and you were young enough that you could recover from it.… It doesn’t work that way any longer.”