North Carolina beats Wake Forest 88-79 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill

Wake Forest couldn’t keep up with North Carolina for the full 40 minutes on Wednesday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels, behind 27 points from R.J. Davis and 21 from Armando Bacot, beat the Demon Deacons 88-79.

The loss snapped the Deacons two-game ACC win streak while the Tar Heels rebounded nicely at home after a road loss to Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels improved to 7-0 this season at home as they made the right plays in the final six minutes.

“The last 10 minutes they really turned up the intensity on defense and got way more aggressive, and that rattled us,” Coach Steve Forbes of the Deacons said. “We caved to the pressure of the intensity of the defense.”

With 4:43 left Andrew Carr’s jumper cut the Tar Heels lead to 79-73 but Bacot made two free throws and a little later Davis made a 3-pointer for an 84-75 lead with 3:40 to go. The Deacons cut it to six but that’s as close as they would come.

Damari Monsanto led the Deacons with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Tyree Appleby and Carr each had 16 points. Carr had nine rebounds and Daivien Williamson added 12 points.

Also reaching double figures for the Tar Heels (10-5, 2-2) was Leaky Black, who scored a career-high 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting. He made three 3-pointers in the first half. Seth Trimble added 11 points.

Coach Hubert Davis said he was proud of the way Black hunted for his shot and wasn't afraid to take it when he was open.

"As soon as I walked into the locker room, I told them how proud I was of them," Davis said about his Tar Heels who return four starters from last season where they lost to Kansas in the national championship game. "One of the things we've talked about for us to be successful, we have to dig deeper. You know find the joy in how hard it is to be the best you can be individually and as a team.

"It's just going to be difficult at times, you are going to be met with adversity so in those times you have to be connected to the discipline and the details and the things we talk about and drill in practice everyday."

The Deacons (10-5, 2-2 ACC) had 15 turnovers but it was the costly ones late in the game that hurt the most, according to Forbes.

“We had unforced turnovers,” Forbes said. “We only had eight at halftime, we were in good shape. We had four atomic bombs in the second half in the last eight minutes…. We can't do that.”

The Deacons will be back in action on Saturday at Louisville at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels will play again on Jan. 11 at home against Florida state at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.