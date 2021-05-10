North Carolina gets late goal in 2-1 win over Wake Forest in NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in Cary

CARY – Fifth-ranked Wake Forest’s run toward the College Cup semifinals ended with a 2-1 loss to 16th-ranked North Carolina at WakeMed Field on Monday night.
The Demon Deacons, one of the youngest teams in the field with no seniors, suffered their first loss of the spring and it came because of a busted defensive play late in the game.
With the game tied at 1, Garrison Tubbs of the Deacons was called for a questionable foul from about 30 yards out. The Tar Heels took the free kick and it was initially stopped by the three-man wall that was set up, but the ball wound up on the foot of Santiago Herrera who rifled it past goalie Cole McNally for what proved to be the game winner.
The Tar Heels will play in their ninth College Cup against Marshall on Friday night in the semifinals. Marshall beat Georgetown, the defending champions, 1-0 to advance. The semifinals of the College Cup are Friday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU).
“It fell to a dangerous player,” Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons said about Herrera’s goal. “For me, it was a great finish from a great player but we have to do better job of tracking the runners. You have to know where your guy is even on the rebound like that.”
After the Tar Heels (9-4-4) took the lead in the 68th minute the Deacons (13-3-2) could not respond. In the final four minutes the Tar Heels played with a man down after a red card was given to Akeim Clarke.
For the game, the Deacons managed just six shots as the Tar Heels backline kept pushing up. The Deacons also had five off-sides called on them trying to crack one of the top defensive teams in the country that’s allowed just 10 goals in 17 games.
Muuss, who completed his sixth season, said his young team was obviously disappointed.
“They’re gutted,” Muuss said. “I thought we did a better job with the ball in the second half but we just weren’t able to create any dangerous opportunities and did a good job of defending behind the ball…. A little bit is on me, because we didn’t have answers on how to break them down.”
The Deacons did find an early spark when Kyle Holcomb scored in the 10th minute from short range that had the Wake Forest fans fired up. About 100 or so students and parents of the players were on one side of the bleachers.
The momentum from Holcomb’s ninth goal of the season, however, didn’t last long because Giovanni Montesdeoca scored 33 seconds later to tie the game at 1.
With seven minutes left in the half a rain storm came through that forced a 45-minute delay. But for the rest of the first half and most of the second half it had turned into a defensive battle.
The NCAA or Wake Forest did not make any Wake Forest players available after the game, but Muuss said his young team learned plenty this season.
“I just hope that they gained a lot of experience,” Muuss said. “We’ve played some really good teams and some really tough teams. And the spirit Carolina plays with, and I said this the other day, is some of the best spirit I’ve seen. They wanted it a little more than us with their experience and they mixed in some young guys, some transfers and older guys. That spirit is definitely something we can learn from.”
Coach Carlos Somoano of the Tar Heels, who guided them to the national championship in 2011, is now in his fourth College Cup after also going in 2016 and ’17.
Muuss said it was a long, tough season with games spread out from the fall to the spring because of the pandemic. With another top recruiting class coming in this fall the Deacons will have a target on their backs again, Muuss said.
“I'm extremely proud of this group,” he said. “They were first-class in the way they handled themselves both on and off the field this entire season, and I look forward to the future."
Notes: Also in the College Cup from the ACC is Pittsburgh, who is coached by Jay Vidovich. The Panthers are heading to their first College Cup in school history. Vidovich, who was the coach of the year in the ACC, coached the Deacons to the national championship in 2007. “This is a special group,” Vidovich said about his current team which beat Washington 3-0 on Monday afternoon. “I’m just thrilled for the school and I’m happy for these players.”… Holcomb was named College Soccer News’s Player of the Week after his two goals in a 2-1 victory over Kentucky in the Round of 16 on Sunday night…. The Deacons were trying to get to the College Cup for the third time in Muuss’ six seasons…. Also advancing to the College Cup was Indiana, which beat Seton Hall 2-0. Indiana will take on Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. on Friday with North Carolina playing Marshall at 6 p.m.
