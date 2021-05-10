North Carolina gets late goal in 2-1 win over Wake Forest in NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in Cary

“I just hope that they gained a lot of experience,” Muuss said. “We’ve played some really good teams and some really tough teams. And the spirit Carolina plays with, and I said this the other day, is some of the best spirit I’ve seen. They wanted it a little more than us with their experience and they mixed in some young guys, some transfers and older guys. That spirit is definitely something we can learn from.”

Coach Carlos Somoano of the Tar Heels, who guided them to the national championship in 2011, is now in his fourth College Cup after also going in 2016 and ’17.

Muuss said it was a long, tough season with games spread out from the fall to the spring because of the pandemic. With another top recruiting class coming in this fall the Deacons will have a target on their backs again, Muuss said.

“I'm extremely proud of this group,” he said. “They were first-class in the way they handled themselves both on and off the field this entire season, and I look forward to the future."

Notes: Also in the College Cup from the ACC is Pittsburgh, who is coached by Jay Vidovich. The Panthers are heading to their first College Cup in school history. Vidovich, who was the coach of the year in the ACC, coached the Deacons to the national championship in 2007. “This is a special group,” Vidovich said about his current team which beat Washington 3-0 on Monday afternoon. “I’m just thrilled for the school and I’m happy for these players.”… Holcomb was named College Soccer News’s Player of the Week after his two goals in a 2-1 victory over Kentucky in the Round of 16 on Sunday night…. The Deacons were trying to get to the College Cup for the third time in Muuss’ six seasons…. Also advancing to the College Cup was Indiana, which beat Seton Hall 2-0. Indiana will take on Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. on Friday with North Carolina playing Marshall at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.