North Carolina loses to Florida State, its three-game run in the ACC Tournament ends

They tugged back and forth from there until UNC’s late possessions turned dry. The Tar Heels missed six straight shots, including a Love scoop shot late in possession that ricocheted off the backboard with 1:27 remaining.

At the time, Florida State had a 65-64 lead. And it’d be the last chance at a quality play UNC would get. Florida State, meanwhile, tacked on four points from free throws and rode out the late game suspense. UNC’s Leaky Black scored on a layup from an offensive rebound with three seconds remaining.

“Bottom line,” Williams said, “is their defense late in the game was much stronger than our offense was.”

So what did North Carolina learn in the last three days? That it at least has the toughness to come back from deficits, specifically in tournament play. Against Virginia Tech, a second-half charge led by Armando Bacot and his 17 points, UNC bounced back against a team that physically rattled them.

The challenge was similar against FSU. But it was more refined. UNC struggled in the halfcourt, especially getting looks in the paint. The Tar Heels scored only eight points inside during the first half.