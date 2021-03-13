North Carolina loses to Florida State, its three-game run in the ACC Tournament ends

North Carolina looked low on juice and uncomfortable on Friday. And they still managed enough to make it interesting.
UNC’s night ended with a 69-66 loss in the ACC semifinal to Florida State, with its fresh bodies and big frames. The Tar Heels managed a comeback win a day before against Virginia Tech, and they found an opening to charge back into contention with the Seminoles too.
Instead, their third game in as many days ended in defeat, and their focus shifts from their conference tournament to NCAA play.
“It's just tough for us because we wanted that championship,” UNC point guard Caleb Love said. “We wanted to get to that championship. But just coming into this tournament, we learned a lot, and we just got to push forward for this next stretch.”
First, a breakdown of the Tar Heels play against FSU. In short, they struggled.
Neither team started particularly hot — four minutes into the game, UNC led, 4-2 — but shooting as a whole never improved for UNC. They shot 33.8% from the field, and were 14-of-25 from the free-throw line.
But they were in it late. With 4:45 remaining, Love hit a 3-pointer with Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (7-foot-1) on him. Love pulled up in from of Williams, immediately looking his coach in the face. Williams gave an emphatic nod as his point guard back pedaled away.
They tugged back and forth from there until UNC’s late possessions turned dry. The Tar Heels missed six straight shots, including a Love scoop shot late in possession that ricocheted off the backboard with 1:27 remaining.
At the time, Florida State had a 65-64 lead. And it’d be the last chance at a quality play UNC would get. Florida State, meanwhile, tacked on four points from free throws and rode out the late game suspense. UNC’s Leaky Black scored on a layup from an offensive rebound with three seconds remaining.
“Bottom line,” Williams said, “is their defense late in the game was much stronger than our offense was.”
So what did North Carolina learn in the last three days? That it at least has the toughness to come back from deficits, specifically in tournament play. Against Virginia Tech, a second-half charge led by Armando Bacot and his 17 points, UNC bounced back against a team that physically rattled them.
The challenge was similar against FSU. But it was more refined. UNC struggled in the halfcourt, especially getting looks in the paint. The Tar Heels scored only eight points inside during the first half.
“They're definitely unique in that respect because they've got so much length, and they're athletic and they play 12 players deep,” Bacot said. “So kind of like how we are with our front court, they always have fresh legs. They're switching, they're fronting the post, not letting us get into our sets. So it was a tough thing.”
Saturday’s championship game will feature Florida State and Georgia Tech. It’ll be the second game of the tournament of both teams after being on the other side of cancellations. Duke and Virginia, respectively, ran into COVID-19 and are now navigating what their NCAA tournament situations will look like.
North Carolina at least knows its heading there too, answering some questions it had while realizing there’s still a few to go as its first matchup looms.
“We've done some good things, but right now the pain and the negative feelings you have about letting one slip by that you had a chance to win is a lot more dominating than any of the other thoughts,” Williams said.
