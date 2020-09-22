Notre Dame coming to play at Wake Forest, but alumni club will miss its usual activities

It’s a mild form of cruel and unusual punishment for the 50 or so members of the Notre Dame Club of Central Carolina.

The club, consisting of Notre Dame graduates who live in the Triad, has no shot at getting into Truist Field for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest. Only 350 people will be allowed in during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those will be the parents of players from both teams.

Winston-Salem's Yvette and Mike Boland, 1997 graduates of Notre Dame, will stay home and watch in high definition a few miles from Truist Field. Both are members of the local club with Yvette coordinating several activities, but she hasn’t scheduled anything since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

“Notre Dame actually emailed all of the (275 alumni) clubs asking us not to hold events because of the pandemic,” Yvette said. “So it will be different even though Notre Dame will be here, and we can’t go see them play in person.”

The game, branded as the Duke's Mayo Classic, was originally scheduled for Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. But with spectators limited, the game was moved to Truist Field.

What makes the game more intriguing to Notre Dame supporters is the Irish can win the first conference title in school history. Its football program has been an independent since 1897 but agreed to join the league to help assure the scheduling of a full season.

“It does mean more because they are members of the ACC, at least for this season,” Mike Boland said. “Notre Dame has been in the ACC in everything except football, so it’s a big deal that they are going for an ACC title.”