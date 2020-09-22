Notre Dame coming to play at Wake Forest, but local alumni club not holding its usual activities

It’s a mild form of cruel and unusual punishment for the 50 or so members of the Notre Dame Club of Central Carolina.
The club, which consists of Notre Dame graduates who live in the Triad, has no shot at getting into Truist Field for Saturday’s noon game with Wake Forest. There will be only 350 people allowed in during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those will be the parents of players from both teams.
For Yvette and Mike Boland, who live in Winston-Salem and are 1997 graduates of Notre Dame, they’ll be staying at home watching in high definition a few miles from Truist Field. Both are members of the local club with Yvette coordinating several activities, but she hasn’t scheduled anything since the pandemic hit in mid-March.
“Notre Dame actually e-mailed all of the (275 alumni) clubs asking us not to hold events because of the pandemic,” Yvette said. “So it will be different even though Notre Dame will be here, and we can’t go see them play in person.”
The game was originally scheduled for Charlotte and was going to be played at Bank of America Stadium, but without fans being able to attend, it was moved to Truist Field.
What makes the game more intriguing to Notre Dame supporters is this season the Irish can win its first conference title in the history of the school. Its football program has been an independent since 1897, but agreed to join the league this season to help assure it of being able to schedule a full season.
“It does mean more because they are members of the ACC, at least for this season,” Mike said. “Notre Dame has been in the ACC in everything except football, so it’s a big deal that they are going for an ACC title.”
Saturday’s game will be the Irish’s first conference road game after beating Duke at home, and then South Florida 52-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Tim Trembley, who is the club’s president and lives in Clemmons, is a 1971 graduate of Notre Dame. He says nearly 300 Notre Dame alumni live in the Triad and just beyond, making this game special even if nobody can go.
“It’s kind of a frustrating experience knowing the stadium will be empty and we have to watch on TV,” Trembley said.
Since Notre Dame has scheduled more and more nonconference games with ACC programs the last few years, it has made several trips to North Carolina and Virginia. Either at North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke and Virginia Tech, there have been plenty of options to see the Irish play.
“It’s a unique year to have Notre Dame in the ACC because Notre Dame always tries to play for the national championship but if you have an early loss or even two losses you kind of already start looking ahead to next season,” Trembley said. “But now that we are in the ACC, there’s something to play for with the conference title, so there’s definitely more interest in my opinion.”
There are Notre Dame clubs located all over the United States and Charlotte’s club was going to have plenty of activities. But when the game got moved after the pandemic hit everything was cancelled.
The dues-paying club members are alumni, parents and friends from the Triad and the goal of the club is to strengthen the bonds that started at Notre Dame.
Their club motto is: “We are an extension of the University in our community and promote the same spirit of diversity and inclusion through programs and opportunities that reflect our foundational belief in the dignity of all men and women.”
The last time Notre Dame came to Wake Forest in September of 2018 the club had a big tailgating spot near the stadium, had a dinner and rally the night before, and had other activities surrounding the game. The club also nearly got Joe Theismann to come speak at a dinner the night before the game but he couldn’t make it.
Theismann, who finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1971, has family in Greensboro. "We couldn’t get him here, but we tried hard,” Trombley said.
Also part of the club’s activities includes a going-away picnic for area students before they head back to Notre Dame each fall. Yvette Boland said that’s always a big hit, but they couldn’t have a picnic this fall.
“Last year we had five kids from around here who go to Notre Dame so they came with their families for the picnic,” Yvette said.
As for the Bolands, who have four children, their oldest, T.J., who is an honors student at Atkins, isn’t a big Notre Dame football fan but does like the school.
“He’s thinking hard about going to Notre Dame,” Mike said.
