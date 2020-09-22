Notre Dame coming to play at Wake Forest, but local alumni club not holding its usual activities

It’s a mild form of cruel and unusual punishment for the 50 or so members of the Notre Dame Club of Central Carolina.

The club, which consists of Notre Dame graduates who live in the Triad, has no shot at getting into Truist Field for Saturday’s noon game with Wake Forest. There will be only 350 people allowed in during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those will be the parents of players from both teams.

For Yvette and Mike Boland, who live in Winston-Salem and are 1997 graduates of Notre Dame, they’ll be staying at home watching in high definition a few miles from Truist Field. Both are members of the local club with Yvette coordinating several activities, but she hasn’t scheduled anything since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

“Notre Dame actually e-mailed all of the (275 alumni) clubs asking us not to hold events because of the pandemic,” Yvette said. “So it will be different even though Notre Dame will be here, and we can’t go see them play in person.”

The game was originally scheduled for Charlotte and was going to be played at Bank of America Stadium, but without fans being able to attend, it was moved to Truist Field.

What makes the game more intriguing to Notre Dame supporters is this season the Irish can win its first conference title in the history of the school. Its football program has been an independent since 1897, but agreed to join the league this season to help assure it of being able to schedule a full season.

“It does mean more because they are members of the ACC, at least for this season,” Mike said. “Notre Dame has been in the ACC in everything except football, so it’s a big deal that they are going for an ACC title.”