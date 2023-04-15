No spring football game goes flawlessly, so in the two-plus hours the Wake Forest football team spent at Truist Field on Saturday, head coach Dave Clawson saw things he liked and things that needed fixing.

The good news is that quarterback Mitch Griffis is on schedule to be the successor to Sam Hartman, the 2022 starter who transferred to Notre Dame.

"So, 19 for 29, 300 yards, no interceptions," Clawson said. "So I think what he did against the starting defense, considering who was down, it's what we've seen all spring."

Griffis was without running backs Justice Ellison and Demond Claiborne, both of whom are nursing injuries and didn't suit up for the game.

"Got a lot of reps, more live work than we did a year ago, and I think our football team needed it," Clawson said. "I thought we threw the ball very efficiently. Will Towns had a good day running the football. I thought our receivers made contested catches.

Towns ran for 106 yards on seven carries, but one of the carries was an 81-yard touchdown sprint just before halftime.

"The positives on defense is I thought we did a good job on third downs, getting off the field," he said.

It wasn't exactly a defensive struggle, however. The White team, which was led by Griffis on offense, beat the Black team, led by Michael Kern, by a 27-24 score. The game was played at a standard pace in the first half with two 15-minute quarters. The second half implemented a running clock and had 10-minute quarters.

"The negatives: We had a slow start on offense and too many pass interference and holdings on defense," Clawson said. "I think a lot of times, our guys are in good shape to make a play on the ball and just kind of panicked and grabbed, and they don't need to."

The pads and football now get packed away before the Demon Deacons face Elon in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 31.

"We've had a good spring," Clawson said. "Now it's on to the next phase."

Defensive standouts

Anthony Borriello led with a game-high seven solo tackles, while Zamari Stevenson scooped up a fumble recovery for a 78-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Kendron Wayman, Jaylen Hudson and BJ Williams all recorded two or more sacks throughout the afternoon. Jamare Glasker was another individual standout with six solo tackles.

Offensive gem

Wide receiver Deuce Alexander took a pass from Santino Marucci at the 6, broke a tackle and juked a defender to complete a 31-yard scoring play in the fourth quarter. Alexander caught six passes for 72 yards.

Defensive gem

The White team came up with the defensive play of the day in the first quarter. Michael Kern's throwing hand was hit from behind by defensive lineman Jaylen Hudson, sending the football tumbling toward the sideline. Defensive back Zamari Stevenson scooped up the ball and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.

For the coin toss

Wake Forest has named five co-captains for the 2023 season.

The chosen ones are redshirt sophomore quarterback Mitch Griffis, senior linebacker Chase Jones, redshirt senior offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, redshirt junior wide receiver Taylor Morin and junior defensive back Malik Mustapha.

All five players helped Wake Forest defeat Missouri 27-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla., last December. Morin caught a touchdown pass from Griffis in the first quarter.

New trainer

Herb Reinhard has been named head football athletic trainer, joining the Wake Forest staff on Monday.

Reinhard spent the previous two years as the assistant athletics director for medical services at East Carolina. In addition to serving as the Pirates' top football athletic trainer, he was responsible for daily oversight of ECU's entire sports medicine division, including its facilities and staff members.

Before ECU, Reinhard spent four years at Ole Miss, where he worked exclusively with the Rebels' football program as an assistant athletic trainer. He spent two years as an assistant football athletic trainer at the U.S. Military Academy. Reinhard also spent time with the Washington NFL team in 2014.

A 2012 graduate of Valdosta State in Georgia, Reinhard earned his bachelor's degree in athletic training before adding a master's degree in sport and fitness management from Troy in 2014. While attending VSU as an undergrad, he participated in a training camp internship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before assisting LSU with its spring workouts in a similar intern role in 2012.

