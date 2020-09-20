Observations from Wake Forest's 45-42 loss to N.C. State

RALEIGH – Wake Forest’s offense offered plenty to like, but the defense will need work.

The Deacons lost 45-42 to N.C. State on Saturday night before about 350 spectators, mostly parents of players from both teams, at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The two teams combined for nearly 850 yards as the Wolfpack opened its season with a much-improved offense under new coordinator Tim Beck.

For Coach Dave Clawson, who is in his eighth season at Wake Forest, his Deacons are 0-2 for the first time in his career. It gets no easier on Saturday when No. 7 Notre Dame goes to Winston-Salem to play another ACC game.

Three observations from the shootout, which looked more like 7-on-7 football than anything else:

1. A track meet or football game?

It’s good to know that Wake Forest’s offense is on the right track, especially with a better running game. Kenneth Walker, a sophomore, ran for a career-high 133 yards and scored three touchdowns. It was a striking difference from last week's loss to Clemson in using Walker and Christian Beal-Smith to keep the Wolfpack’s defense guessing. The delayed draws near the line of scrimmage were effective, and Walker's power was impressive.

2. Plenty of weapons for Sam Hartman

When Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was asked about hitting eight different receivers who had catches, he said it’s a by product of believing in each other. One thing that Hartman said needs to improve is his touch on the long balls, which has been slightly off through two games.