Observations of what happened in Wake Forest's 45-42 loss to N.C. State on Saturday night

RALEIGH – There was plenty to like about Wake Forest’s offense, but the defense will need some work.

That was obvious in Saturday night’s 45-42 loss to N.C. State in front of around 350 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The nearly-empty stadium did have parents of players from both teams on hand they saw plenty of offense.

The two teams combined for nearly 850 yards as the Wolfpack opened its season with a much-improved offense under new coordinator Tim Beck.

For Coach Dave Clawson, who is in his 8th season at Wake Forest, his Deacons are 0-2 for the first time in his career. It gets no easier on Saturday when Notre Dame comes to Winston-Salem to play another ACC game.

Here are three observations from the shootout, which looked more like 7 on 7 football than anything else

1. A track meet or football game? It’s good to know that Wake Forest’s offense is on the right track, especially with a better running game. Kenneth Walker, a sophomore, ran for a career-high 133 yards and scored three touchdowns. It was a striking difference from last week's loss to Clemson in using Walker and Christian Beal-Smith to keep the Wolfpack’s defense guessing. The delayed draws near the line of scrimmage were very effective and Walker's power was impressive.

2. Plenty of weapons for Sam Hartman: When Sam Hartman was asked about hitting eight different receivers who had catches, he said it’s a by product of believing in each other. One thing that Hartman said needs to improve is his touch on the long balls, which has been slightly off through two games.