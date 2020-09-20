Observations of what happened in Wake Forest's 45-42 loss to N.C. State on Saturday night

RALEIGH – There was plenty to like about Wake Forest’s offense, but the defense will need some work.
That was obvious in Saturday night’s 45-42 loss to N.C. State in front of around 350 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The nearly-empty stadium did have parents of players from both teams on hand they saw plenty of offense.
The two teams combined for nearly 850 yards as the Wolfpack opened its season with a much-improved offense under new coordinator Tim Beck.
For Coach Dave Clawson, who is in his 8th season at Wake Forest, his Deacons are 0-2 for the first time in his career. It gets no easier on Saturday when Notre Dame comes to Winston-Salem to play another ACC game.
Here are three observations from the shootout, which looked more like 7 on 7 football than anything else
1. A track meet or football game? It’s good to know that Wake Forest’s offense is on the right track, especially with a better running game. Kenneth Walker, a sophomore, ran for a career-high 133 yards and scored three touchdowns. It was a striking difference from last week's loss to Clemson in using Walker and Christian Beal-Smith to keep the Wolfpack’s defense guessing. The delayed draws near the line of scrimmage were very effective and Walker's power was impressive.
2. Plenty of weapons for Sam Hartman: When Sam Hartman was asked about hitting eight different receivers who had catches, he said it’s a by product of believing in each other. One thing that Hartman said needs to improve is his touch on the long balls, which has been slightly off through two games.
The two receivers who really stood out on Saturday night were Jaquaril Roberson (7 catches for 75 yards) and Donald Stewart (5 catches for 41 yards). One thing that needs to improve is the two-minute drill, something that went horribly wrong on their final series. “I have to make those throws,” Hartman said about having the ball in the final two minutes and down three but failing to get past midfield.
What would get the offense moving even more is getting the ball into Taylor Morin's hands. He's also the punt returner and it's a good bet with his speed he'll eventually return a punt for a touchdown.
3. Defense needs work: What had Clawson shaking his head the most after Saturday’s loss was how effective the Wolfpack ran the ball. The defense was supposed to be a strength, but the Wolfpack churned out 270 yards rushing. “You can’t give up 270 yards on the ground,” Clawson said. “They outplayed us and deserved to win the game.”
Safety Nasir Greer said there were plenty of communication errors that need to be corrected. “A couple of plays were physical that we didn’t make as well,” Greer said. “We have to come back and have more of a sense of urgency and get off the mat and have a great performance against Notre Dame.”
