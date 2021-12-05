Offense stalls in final three quarters in Wake Forest's 45-21 loss to Pittsburgh in ACC Championship Game

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Sam Hartman of Wake Forest was in the same movie on Saturday night. It was actually the same bad movie.

This time, however, it was in the ACC Championship Game. Nearly a year ago he threw four interceptions in a loss to Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. On Saturday he again threw four interceptions in the 45-21 loss to Pittsburgh on the same field.

This was slightly different because the Demon Deacons, who will learn their bowl fate on Sunday afternoon, scored on their first three possessions and looked poised to match star quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Panthers touchdown for touchdown.

It never happened.

Hartman and the offense, which could do no wrong during a 10-2 regular-season that netted them the Atlantic Division title, could do nothing right after the first quarter.

The Deacons went an amazing 12 straight possessions without scoring after a very good first quarter.

Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons (10-3) had a quick word with his star quarterback who was second-team All-ACC, who is the second-leading passer in school history with more than 8,000 yards, after one of the interceptions.