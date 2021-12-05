Offense stalls in final three quarters in Wake Forest's 45-21 loss to Pittsburgh in ACC Championship Game

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Sam Hartman of Wake Forest was in the same movie on Saturday night. It was actually the same bad movie.
This time, however, it was in the ACC Championship Game. Nearly a year ago he threw four interceptions in a loss to Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. On Saturday he again threw four interceptions in the 45-21 loss to Pittsburgh on the same field.
This was slightly different because the Demon Deacons, who will learn their bowl fate on Sunday afternoon, scored on their first three possessions and looked poised to match star quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Panthers touchdown for touchdown.
It never happened.
Hartman and the offense, which could do no wrong during a 10-2 regular-season that netted them the Atlantic Division title, could do nothing right after the first quarter.
The Deacons went an amazing 12 straight possessions without scoring after a very good first quarter.
Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons (10-3) had a quick word with his star quarterback who was second-team All-ACC, who is the second-leading passer in school history with more than 8,000 yards, after one of the interceptions.
“I said ‘this does not take away from the season you had and it’s not déjà vu all over again,’” Clawson said to Hartman on the bench in the second half. “You’ve had a great year and you’re a big reason why we’re here. And we did not lose this game because of that.”
Hartman, who was not made available to journalists after the game, helped the Deacons generate 219 yards of offense in their first three drives of the game. After that, the offense gained just 76 yards in the final three quarters.
Clawson defended Hartman’s interceptions because once they fell behind in the second half by 10 they had to force the offense even more because their running game could not get on track. The Panthers’ defense took away the run-pass-option attack as Hartman was pressured at every turn and was sacked five times.
“They executed better than we did,” Clawson said about the Panthers (11-2) who will likely get a Peach Bowl bid on Sunday as ACC champions. “So they deserved to win the game and, you know, I just don’t want (Hartman) to blame himself.”
Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson of the Deacons had no answer as to why the offense stalled after the first three drives.
“It’s football,” he said. “I mean, you get opportunities and you get things that don’t go your way and you make turnovers and that’s the biggest thing so it’s just tough.”
The Panthers stymied the RPO’s with a lot of tight coverage on the wide receivers which was something Clawson mentioned after the game.
Roberson said the pressure on Hartman got more intense in the final three quarters.
“It was just different up front,” Roberson said. “For Sam and the offensive line it was tough and they were really getting in the backfield and Pitt did a really good job of switching it up and getting pressure on the quarterback to force those turnovers.”
Unlike last season when Hartman had to wait for the next season to atone for the Wisconsin game, he’ll get another chance with the bowl game. He won’t have to wait long to redeem himself.
Clawson said he’s looking forward to getting his players some time off before the bowl game because it’s been a long season.
“It’s a long year with 13 games in 14 weeks and we’re tired,” he said. “And I’m sure Pitt is, too. We’re probably a little more tired now because we lost… We’ll go someplace probably where the weather’s warm and we’ll have a great bowl experience.”
Roberson, one of the many veterans on the team, is convinced the Deacons will rebound.
“We’ll get over this and look ahead to our bowl game because we know we can play better,” he said.
