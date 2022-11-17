 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ohio State eliminates Wake Forest in NCAA men's soccer tournament

The Wake Forest men's soccer team, competing in its 12th consecutive NCAA Tournament, had its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Ohio State on Thursday night at Spry Stadium.

Wake Forest fell to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. The Buckeyes improved to 11-3-5 overall. They were 4-2-2- in Big Ten action

Ohio State got goals from Thomas Gilej, Xavier Green and Anthony Samways.

"You can't start an NCAA game down by a goal in less than two minutes, and off of a restart," said Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss. "They had two good finishes in a short period of time. I give Ohio State a lot of credit. They managed the game from the start to the end very well, but I give our guys a lot of credit in the second half.

"We came out and their keeper made a couple of good saves; they cleared one off the line too. I just felt like we needed to break that seal and just get the first one and I thought everything would fall into place. I'm extremely proud of the way the guys played to the end. I feel bad for the seniors to go out this way. First round exits are not in the Wake Forest DNA and we don't want it in our DNA. We have to learn from it."

The match marked the first meeting between the programs since the 2007 national championship game, which Wake Forest won 2-1.

Ohio State moves on to play UNC Greensboro on Sunday in Greensboro. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Wake Forest Ohio State Mens Soccer

Wake Forest forward Julian Kennedy (21) and Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8) vie for the ball in the second half of Thursday's first round NCAA match at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Buckeyes defeated the Deacons, 3-0.
Wake Forest Ohio State Mens Soccer

Ohio State forward Reed Davis (13) and Wake Forest midfielder Sidney Paris (22) battle for the ball.
Wake Forest Ohio State Mens Soccer

Wake Forest midfielder David Wrona (13) and Ohio State defender Deylen Vellios (12) compete for possession.
Wake Forest Ohio State Mens Soccer

Wake Forest midfielder Cooper Flax (18) and Ohio State forward Reed Davis (13) jump to head the ball.
Wake Forest Ohio State Mens Soccer

Ohio State midfielder Xavier Green (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring over Wake Forest in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest Ohio State Mens Soccer

Wake Forest midfielder Sidney Paris (22) and Ohio State midfielder Anthony Samways (16) struggle for the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.

 

