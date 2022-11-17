Ohio State eliminates Wake Forest in NCAA men's soccer tournament

The Wake Forest men's soccer team, competing in its 12th consecutive NCAA Tournament, had its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Ohio State on Thursday night at Spry Stadium.
Wake Forest fell to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. The Buckeyes improved to 11-3-5 overall. They were 4-2-2- in Big Ten action
Ohio State got goals from Thomas Gilej, Xavier Green and Anthony Samways.
"You can't start an NCAA game down by a goal in less than two minutes, and off of a restart," said Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss. "They had two good finishes in a short period of time. I give Ohio State a lot of credit. They managed the game from the start to the end very well, but I give our guys a lot of credit in the second half.
"We came out and their keeper made a couple of good saves; they cleared one off the line too. I just felt like we needed to break that seal and just get the first one and I thought everything would fall into place. I'm extremely proud of the way the guys played to the end. I feel bad for the seniors to go out this way. First round exits are not in the Wake Forest DNA and we don't want it in our DNA. We have to learn from it."
The match marked the first meeting between the programs since the 2007 national championship game, which Wake Forest won 2-1.
Ohio State moves on to play UNC Greensboro on Sunday in Greensboro. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Wake Forest falls 3-0 to Ohio State in NCAA men's soccer tournament
Wake Forest forward Julian Kennedy (21) and Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8) vie for the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ohio State forward Reed Davis (13) and Wake Forest midfielder Sidney Paris (22) battle for the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder David Wrona (13) and Ohio State defender Deylen Vellios (12) compete for possession of the ball in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Cooper Flax (18) and Ohio State forward Reed Davis (13) jump to head the ball in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ohio State midfielder Xavier Green (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring over Wake Forest in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Sidney Paris (22) and Ohio State midfielder Anthony Samways (16) struggle for the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest defender Cristian Escribano (19) and Ohio State midfielder Parker Grinstead (10) stretch for the ball in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Takuma Suzuki (12) breaks away from Ohio State midfielder Xavier Green (11) in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest defender Cristian Escribano (19) sends the ball up the field in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament against Ohio State on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Ryan Fessler (20) and Ohio State midfielder Joakim Jahnsen (7) vie for the ball in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Bobby Muuss walks off the field after the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament against Ohio State on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Takuma Suzuki (12) and Ohio State midfielder Xavier Green (11) battle for the ball in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Cooper Flax (18) and Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8) vie for the ball in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ohio State goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin (1) makes a save in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament against Wake Forest on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest defender Vlad Walent (23) carries the ball up the field in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament against Ohio State on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest defender Garrison Tubbs (32) breaks away from Ohio State midfielder Xavier Green (11) in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest defender Vlad Walent (23) saves the ball from going out of bounds in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament against Ohio State on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ohio State forward Tanner Creech (30) and Wake Forest defender Prince Amponsah (27) vie for the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8, from left), Wake Forest midfielder David Wrona (13), Wake Forest midfielder Ryan Fessler (20) and Ohio State midfielder Luciano Pechota (14) collide while trying to win possession of the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest forward Julian Kennedy (21) heads the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest defender Samuel Jones (5) sends the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament against Ohio State on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Ryan Fessler (20) sends the ball up the field while pressured by Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8) in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ohio State forward Reed Davis (13) and Wake Forest defender Prince Amponsah (27) jump to head the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Ryan Fessler (20) traps the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament against Ohio State on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest forward Babacar Niang (8) and Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8) vie for the ball in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8) applies pressure to Wake Forest midfielder Sidney Paris (22) in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest forward Julian Kennedy (21) and Ohio State midfielder Laurence Wootton (8) vie for the ball in the second half of Thursday's first round NCAA match at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Buckeyes defeated the Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Ohio State forward Reed Davis (13) and Wake Forest midfielder Sidney Paris (22) battle for the ball.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Wake Forest midfielder David Wrona (13) and Ohio State defender Deylen Vellios (12) compete for possession.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Cooper Flax (18) and Ohio State forward Reed Davis (13) jump to head the ball.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Ohio State midfielder Xavier Green (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring over Wake Forest in the first half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest midfielder Sidney Paris (22) and Ohio State midfielder Anthony Samways (16) struggle for the ball in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!