Ohio State eliminates Wake Forest in NCAA men's soccer tournament

The Wake Forest men's soccer team, competing in its 12th consecutive NCAA Tournament, had its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Ohio State on Thursday night at Spry Stadium.

Wake Forest fell to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. The Buckeyes improved to 11-3-5 overall. They were 4-2-2- in Big Ten action

Ohio State got goals from Thomas Gilej, Xavier Green and Anthony Samways.

"You can't start an NCAA game down by a goal in less than two minutes, and off of a restart," said Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss. "They had two good finishes in a short period of time. I give Ohio State a lot of credit. They managed the game from the start to the end very well, but I give our guys a lot of credit in the second half.

"We came out and their keeper made a couple of good saves; they cleared one off the line too. I just felt like we needed to break that seal and just get the first one and I thought everything would fall into place. I'm extremely proud of the way the guys played to the end. I feel bad for the seniors to go out this way. First round exits are not in the Wake Forest DNA and we don't want it in our DNA. We have to learn from it."

The match marked the first meeting between the programs since the 2007 national championship game, which Wake Forest won 2-1.

Ohio State moves on to play UNC Greensboro on Sunday in Greensboro. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.