Omar Hernandez' late goal gives Wake Forest 2-1 win on the road over Duke

Omar Hernandez is having quite a week for the second-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team.

Hernandez scored the game-winning goal in the 85th minute on Friday night as the Deacons beat Duke 2-1. He also had the assist on the game-winner in overtime last Sunday night in a 1-0 win over North Carolina.

The Deacons improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

Calvin Thomas scored for the Deacons in the 20th minute on a long shot after a pass from Jack Swallen.

The Deacons held the 1-0 lead until the 71st minute, when the Blue Devils scored off a shot from Jack Doran. Assists were credited to Nick Pariano and Ian Murphy as they created the goal inside the penalty area with some crisp passes.

The Blue Devils peppered Deacons goalie Andrew Pannenberg with 18 shots, while the Deacons managed just eight.

The Deacons were playing their third game in 11 days, but will now get a week off before playing Clemson at Spry Stadium at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. The Tigers beat the Deacons 2-1 on Oct. 13.

The Deacons played without midfielder Isaiah Parente, who suffered a foot injury in the win over North Carolina.