One of the two Winston-Salem natives who transferred into Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program has been cleared to play this season, while the Deacons are still waiting for a ruling on the other player.
Isaiah Wilkins, a Mount Tabor High School graduate who played the last two seasons at Virginia Tech, had his waiver to the NCAA approved and is eligible to play immediately at Wake Forest, Coach Steve Forbes confirmed.
Forbes also said the program is still waiting for word on Winston-Salem Prep graduate Daivien Williamson, who played for Forbes in the past two seasons at East Tennessee State.
Wilkins, a 6-4, 220-pound guard, averaged 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season. He averaged 4.7 points as a freshman.
Going into the waiver process, Wilkins was seen as the more likely player to be deemed eligible this season because he fit the standard of being “run off” from Virginia Tech. Wilkins played his first season under Coach Buzz Williams, who left for Texas A&M and was replaced by Mike Young.
Wilkins told the Journal when he announced his decision to transfer that Young told him, “I didn’t really fit his style … at Virginia Tech.”
Wilkins signed with Wake Forest before the coaching change in April and remained with the program through the transition.
There isn't a timetable for when Wake Forest could hear about Williamson’s eligibility. The 6-2, 170-pound guard started 30 games in the past two seasons at ETSU, averaging a combined 10.0 points and 2.5 assists per game. He was the Journal’s Frank Spencer Award winner in his senior season for Winston-Salem Prep, which ended with a state championship.
