One-two punch: Wake Forest women turning to its two seniors Gina Conti and Ivana Raca and has found success

One is a bit of a talker, the other is a bit more reserved.
That combination has served Wake Forest’s women’s basketball team well for four seasons. Point guard Gina Conti and power forward Ivana Raca, two of the best players to ever come through the program, are making their senior seasons count in a big way.
The Demon Deacons have languished in the bottom half of the ACC for a long time, but they are slowly and surely gaining respect and have a chance to finish in the upper tier of conference play for the first time in Coach Jen Hoover’s nine seasons.
“I would say it’s comforting to have Ivana out there with me all the time and it’s a great connection that we have off the court as well,” said Conti, a point guard who will move into fifth-place on the all-time assists list soon. “We’ve been together so long and she knows what I want to do out there, and I know where she’s going to go so that’s been great.”
The two were roommates for their first three seasons at Wake Forest, but this year Conti lives downtown in an apartment because she has a car. Raca lives in an apartment on campus, but doesn’t hesitate to call on her best friend for a ride.
“She gives me rides to practice all the time and if I need to go anywhere else she’s more than willing to come get me,” said Raca, who is closing in on the top 10 in scoring in school history with more than 1,200 career points. “I’ve known her for such a long time, and it’s a great bond that we have.”
That bond has showed up in many ways this season as the Deacons find themselves with plenty of balance and depth as they navigate through a turbulent COVID-19 season where nothing is guaranteed.
The Deacons nearly upset No. 1 Louisville on Sunday losing 65-63 as Raca’s last-second 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer.
In past seasons it’s a safe bet the Deacons wouldn’t have been close to the No. 1 team in the nation.
Times are changing for the upbeat Deacons.
“Those two have been through the wars and the battles,” Hoover said. “They understand what we want to do and they know every night what it’s going to look like in the conference. Those two play as hard as anybody and work on their games more than anybody.”
The experience that Hoover counts on with the senior duo is even more important this season.
“How they’ve handled everything through the years and the adversity they have faced, nothing fazes them. Even with this COVID season it hasn’t bothered them at all,” Hoover said.
While Conti is depicted as the talkative one between the two she admits that’s not entirely true.
“Ivana can talk a lot also when she wants to,” said Conti, who is averaging 14.9 points per game. “She’s kind of portrayed herself as more reserved in public. I’ve known her since we both arrived her, and she can hold her own as far as talking goes.”
The two were thrown together in their freshmen year with Conti arriving from Grove City, Ohio and Raca from Belgrade, Serbia. They bonded thanks to Conti’s personality where she’s not afraid to talk to anybody who crosses paths with her.
“They came in together and Gina has a personality that she talks a mile a minute,” Hoover said about when the two first met. “They are good because they hold each other accountable, and if there’s a bad play or something but they work it out and don’t mind getting on each other. They understand how good each of them want to be. They will both play basketball for a long time.”
Both have the games to play professionally, but for now they are content to drive the Deacons to an NCAA Tournament berth. They have nine conference games left, and then the ACC Tournament before hopefully playing past that.
Heading into Thursday night’s home game against Florida State they were 4-5 in the ACC (7th place) and 7-6 overall. They won seven ACC games last season, the most conference wins under Hoover, but are poised to eclipse that easily.
One of the nuances of this season is that Duke and Virginia have opted out of the season leaving the conference with 13 teams.
Hoover said she asked her team if they wanted to play or opt out.
“Our kids wanted to play basketball and be in the gym,” Hoover said. “They understand the seriousness of what’s going on but we aren’t looking at anybody else and questioning or judging. Our kids want to play and play as many games as they can and they want to practice. For us, there was never a thought (of opting out).”
As for the two seniors who are the guiding force for the Deacons there is a sense of urgency.
“I think we are earning respect (in the ACC) now game by game,” said Raca, who is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. “We lost some games we should have won but we are getting that respect now.”
Nearly upsetting the No. 1 team in the country in Louisville, however, wasn’t good enough for Hoover.
“We’re not into morale victories even if we are little ole’ Wake Forest,” Hoover said. “Those don’t mean anything to us….”
