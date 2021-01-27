One-two punch: Wake Forest women turning to its two seniors Gina Conti and Ivana Raca and has found success

The two were thrown together in their freshmen year with Conti arriving from Grove City, Ohio and Raca from Belgrade, Serbia. They bonded thanks to Conti’s personality where she’s not afraid to talk to anybody who crosses paths with her.

“They came in together and Gina has a personality that she talks a mile a minute,” Hoover said about when the two first met. “They are good because they hold each other accountable, and if there’s a bad play or something but they work it out and don’t mind getting on each other. They understand how good each of them want to be. They will both play basketball for a long time.”

Both have the games to play professionally, but for now they are content to drive the Deacons to an NCAA Tournament berth. They have nine conference games left, and then the ACC Tournament before hopefully playing past that.

Heading into Thursday night’s home game against Florida State they were 4-5 in the ACC (7th place) and 7-6 overall. They won seven ACC games last season, the most conference wins under Hoover, but are poised to eclipse that easily.

One of the nuances of this season is that Duke and Virginia have opted out of the season leaving the conference with 13 teams.

Hoover said she asked her team if they wanted to play or opt out.