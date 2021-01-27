One-two punch: Wake Forest women's basketball team turning to seniors Gina Conti and Ivana Raca, finding success

“They came in together, and Gina has a personality that she talks a mile a minute,” Hoover said. “They are good because they hold each other accountable, and if there’s a bad play or something but they work it out and don’t mind getting on each other. They understand how good each of them want to be. They will both play basketball for a long time.”

Both have the games to play professionally, but for now they are content to drive the Deacons (4-5 ACC, 7-6 overall) toward a possible NCAA Tournament berth. They have nine conference games left before the ACC Tournament in Greensboro. With just three more league wins, Wake Forest would equal their best ACC total under Hoover.

The league is missing Duke and Virginia, both of whom shut down their programs during the season and left the ACC with 13 teams. Hoover said she asked her team whether they wanted to play.

“Our kids wanted to play basketball and be in the gym,” Hoover said. “They understand the seriousness of what’s going on, but we aren’t looking at anybody else and questioning or judging. Our kids want to play and play as many games as they can and they want to practice. For us, there was never a thought (of opting out).”

As for the two seniors who are the guiding force for the Deacons, there is urgency.