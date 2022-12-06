Options are plenty for quarterback Sam Hartman of Wake Forest but he plans on playing in bowl game

Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest didn’t hesitate when asked about quarterback Sam Hartman playing in the Gasparilla Bowl against Missouri on Dec. 23 in Tampa.

After Wake Forest’s final regular-season game against Duke, Hartman said he planned on playing in a bowl game. Before he was honored as one of 22 seniors in Wake Forest’s final home game against Syracuse he said he would be going to the NFL.

Technically, Hartman is a redshirt junior with another season of eligibility but at 24-years-old he’s ready to test the NFL waters.

“Sam has certainly told us that he's planning on playing in the game,” Clawson said on Tuesday morning in a Zoom interview with journalists from a hotel room while on the road recruiting. “We’d love to see him break the ACC touchdown pass record, and Sam's a guy that's going to finish what he started.”

Hartman has 107 career passing touchdowns and is tied with Tajh Boyd of Clemson. All Hartman needs is one more to hold the record by himself.

Clawson said that with name, image and likeness in the mix as players jump from one school to the next, Hartman could put himself out there.

“I think his intention right now is to try to and prepare and go to the NFL Draft,” Clawson said. “But the way this (NIL) market is working, in some cases with guys with eligibility left, they may have an opportunity to make more money by going to another school for a year, and then go into the NFL.

“And if that's the case, we can't fault them.”

Hartman, who is the school’s all-time leading passer with 12,340 yards, is second all-time in passing yards in the ACC trailing only Philip Rivers of N.C. State (13,848 yards).

“Whatever decision Sam makes we support him,” Clawson said. “Again, I think right now his intention is to go to the NFL. When the bowl game is over, if there's some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life changing money, how can we fault him for that? So it's a good problem to have, and he's going to have many good options.”

While a few Wake Forest players have entered the transfer portal, Clawson said he doesn’t think any of his players will be opting out for the bowl game to get ready for the NFL. That would include wide receiver A.T. Perry who according profootballnetwork.com was listed among the top 20 wide receiver prospects heading into the next NFL draft.

"I think most of our guys are planning on still playing in the game," Clawson said. "And, you know, we won't be at full strength, but we'll be pretty close to full strength."

The perfect bowl for Wake Forest

Clawson said because the Gasparilla Bowl is being played two days before Christmas his team will all get to be home on Christmas Day. What is also helpful as the Demon Deacons got the word on Sunday was the location.

“When we announced to the team that this is where we were going they were very excited,” Clawson said about heading to Tampa. “I think the combination of the location in Florida, being able to go to Florida for the second consecutive year, and the opponent all added to it. We love it when we get an opportunity to compete against the SEC.”

Transfer portal filling up

Clawson famously called the transfer portal the “transfer toilet” last summer. Whatever you want to call it doesn’t matter because college football players are heading there in droves.

The portal opened on Monday at noon and according to reports there were nearly 1,000 Division I players who entered their names in the portal so far. The portal opens their recruiting up to transfer to another school without having to sit out a season.

Among those from Wake Forest who have entered the portal are running backs Christian Turner and Quinton Cooley, defensive back Gavin Holmes, cornerback J.J. Roberts and freshman quarterback Brett Griffis, who is the younger brother of Mitch Griffis, who will be the likely starter next season. Brett has four years of eligibility after redshirting this season.

Clawson said that some players who are in the portal could play in the bowl game. Cooley said on Twitter that he’ll play in the bowl game. “Thank you Wake Forest University! I will continue to play in the bowl game with my brothers one more time,” he said on Twitter.

Clawson said he’ll have meetings with all the players who have decided to go into the portal and if they want to play in the bowl game they can.

“If they have done everything right and they’re still going to class and they’re practicing and they are lifting (weights),” Clawson said. “But in the case that we don’t have room for them to come back, I’m not going to penalize them by not letting them play in the bowl game.”

Short review of regular-season

Wake Forest set a school record for attendance with 210,350 fans going to Truist Field this fall. According to John Currie, the athletics director, an average of 3,378 students was also there for the seven home games.

The Deacons went 5-2 at home this past season and since 2019 are an impressive 20-4 at Truist Field.

The Demon Deacons averaged 30,050 fans with three of the games sellouts at Truist Field, which has a capacity of 31,500.

Short kicks….

Wake Forest can win its eighth game, which would be the 10th time in 115 seasons of playing football that it would have eight wins or more in a season….

If Wake Forest wins it will also be the second time in its history that it will beat two SEC schools in one season. The other time it happened was in 2008….

Wake Forest’s seventh straight bowl game is the second best mark in the ACC behind only Clemson. The Tigers are going to their 18th straight bowl game….

This will be Wake Forest’s fifth time in 17 bowl games it will be playing in the state of Florida.