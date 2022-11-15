Oronde Gadsden Jr. coming to Winston-Salem, and is having breakout season for Syracuse

Oronde Gadsden Sr. will come back to Winston-Salem on Saturday and will take the time to go visit his old stomping grounds at Winston-Salem State.

Gadsden, who lives in Miami and is a 1996 graduate, will be in town to watch his son, Oronde Gadsden Jr., play for Syracuse as it takes on Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field.

It’s not lost on Gadsden, 51, that his son will be playing in Winston-Salem some 25 years after he played for the Rams.

“Actually, I have thought about it a lot and it’s pretty cool,” said Gadsden, who played in the NFL for eight seasons and is probably best known for catching Dan Marino’s final touchdown pass in 1999 for the Miami Dolphins. “To see him come so far and being only a sophomore, it’s been fun to watch. Now he’ll get to play not far from where I went to college.”

Gadsden Jr., 19, was a star down in the Miami area where he played for American Heritage High School and was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com. He’s grown into a 6-foot-5 body and weighs around 215 pounds and chose Syracuse over Boston College, Baylor and Arizona State.

When it comes to bragging about his exploits at WSSU helping the Rams win CIAA titles in 1990 and ’91, Gadsden hasn’t told his son much.

“I haven’t really seen any of the footage of him playing football but I know he played football and basketball in high school,” Gadsden Jr. said. “And he was pretty good at both. And he played with Stephen A. Smith a little bit from what I understand.”

A basketball scholarship in name only

When Gadsden arrived to WSSU from Charleston, S.C. he came on a basketball scholarship because he said Coach Pete Richardson had run out of football scholarships. Even though Gadsden didn’t play football in high school Richardson saw something about Gadsden’s talent.

At 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds, Gadsden showed up as a true freshman on the football field and never looked back.

“When I was supposed to go to basketball after the season, Coach Richardson said 'no we are going to make you a football player,'” Gadsden said. “He wouldn’t let me play basketball. It was a pretty good move by Pete.”

On the same team as Gadsden was Yancey Thigpen, another wide receiver, who would go on to get drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round. Gadsden said when he saw that he thought that he could also get to the NFL.

Gadsden went undrafted but made the Dallas Cowboys but was later cut. He was also cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers before going to the AFL to play Portland Forest Timbers. He did well there and signed with the Dolphins, where he played six seasons and ended up making the team's top 100 players of all-time.

Gadsden Jr. on the right track

One of the bright spots for the Orange this season has been the emergence of Gadsden, Jr., who has 42 catches for 700 yards with six touchdowns and is averaging 16.7 yards per catch. He had eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the win over N.C. State. Unfortunately, since that win the Orange has dropped four in a heading into Saturday’s game.

“We just have some house rules: the best thing is to know where to be, catch the ball and five 100%,” Gadsden said about his son’s emergence. “He’s done a good job of that and you don’t get a lot of chances.”

Gadsden Jr. doesn’t shy away from following in his father’s footsteps.

“It’s been successful I think,” Gadsden Jr. said. “Just learning from him and learning from other people I feel like I’m on the right path. I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunities when they come my way.”

Gadsden Sr. played with running back Richard Huntley at WSSU, another player who got to the NFL and the Rams ran the ball a lot back then. Huntley amassed more than 6,000 yards in his career at WSSU.

“I tell people all the time that I played with Huntley who got like 42 carries a game and then when I was with the Dolphins Ricky Williams was getting 42 carries,” Gadsden said with a laugh.

Gadsden said one of the most important things he tells his son is you don’t get a lot of chances in a football game as a receiver.

“He knows when the ball comes his way you better catch it,” Gadsden said.

Coming back to Winston-Salem

Because his son will only have a few hours in Winston-Salem travelling with Syracuse Gadsden said he won’t be able to give his son a tour of WSSU.

“It’s tough because I wish he had time because I’d like to take him through Winston-Salem State to kind of show him around,” Gadsden said. “But they are on a tight schedule but it will be cool watching him and knowing this is the city where I cut my teeth. It’s the city and school where I had some of the best times of my life.”

Gadsden couldn’t help but be thankful he wound up at WSSU where he played for Richardson and then for his final two years he played for Kermit Blount.

“It gave me an opportunity and it let me understand that I could be away from home and grow into a man,” Gadsden said. “In my high school class (Burke High School in Charleston) either you went to S.C. State or the military and when I went to Winston-Salem State they were asking me why. It sent me on a journey of self-discovery and I was an only child so it was good.”

What bodes well for Gadsden Jr. is his father will be in person for a game for the fifth time this season.

“Whenever my dad shows to games it seems like I play better and in three of the four games he’s come I’ve had over 100 yards in each of them,” Gadsden Jr. said. “So that might be a good sign.”

Playing against Stephen A. Smith

While Gadsden never played basketball for Big House Gaines at WSSU he did go against Smith, who is an ESPN star who is a graduate of WSSU, in intramurals. After Smith got hurt cracking a kneecap he went through rehabilitation and part of that was playing intramurals.

“I did give Stephen A. the business in intramurals,” Gadsden said.

During the winter football players often play in intramurals to stay in shape and Gadsden said those were fun times.

“The football team always did well in intramural basketball,” Gadsden said, “because we had a lot of great athletes.”