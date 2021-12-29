Paying it forward takes on new meaning for former Wake Forest player, key donor Bob McCreary

Bob McCreary, at 82 years young, is still playing football for Wake Forest.

He doesn’t put on the pads or helmet anymore, but he’s competing on a different field. The field he’s fighting on is all about the facilities at his beloved university.

Thanks to his generosity, an estimated $55 million he’s given back to athletics, the Demon Deacons are not Little Ol’ Wake Forest anymore.

McCreary, a 1961 graduate, can give back to Wake Forest, and to his community in Newton, because of his thriving furniture business that he created from scratch in 1986. After 20 years in sales and marketing in the furniture business, he opened his first factory in ’86 and now he has six factories and a seventh on the way with more than 1,000 employees that makes up McCreary Modern, a North Carolina-based manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

“I get a lot of accolades but I don’t walk around thinking that it's that big of a deal, but I do it because I want to and I’ve been blessed to do it,” McCreary said. “I enjoy it.”

What he is enjoying this season is one of the best Demon Deacons teams in school history. They are 10-3 and will play in the Gator Bowl at 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN) against Rutgers.