Paying it forward takes on new meaning for former Wake Forest player, key donor Bob McCreary

Bob McCreary, at 82 years young, is still playing football for Wake Forest.
He doesn’t put on the pads or helmet anymore, but he’s competing on a different field. The field he’s fighting on is all about the facilities at his beloved university.
Thanks to his generosity, an estimated $55 million he’s given back to athletics, the Demon Deacons are not Little Ol’ Wake Forest anymore.
McCreary, a 1961 graduate, can give back to Wake Forest, and to his community in Newton, because of his thriving furniture business that he created from scratch in 1986. After 20 years in sales and marketing in the furniture business, he opened his first factory in ’86 and now he has six factories and a seventh on the way with more than 1,000 employees that makes up McCreary Modern, a North Carolina-based manufacturer of upholstered furniture.
“I get a lot of accolades but I don’t walk around thinking that it's that big of a deal, but I do it because I want to and I’ve been blessed to do it,” McCreary said. “I enjoy it.”
What he is enjoying this season is one of the best Demon Deacons teams in school history. They are 10-3 and will play in the Gator Bowl at 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN) against Rutgers.
McCreary has been front and center in the building of the program’s quality of life. There’s the spacious indoor facility named for him, and he was the lead contributor for the scoreboard at Truist Field that honors his Class of 1961. And now there’s the latest gift to his alma mater.
McCreary recently pledged $20 million toward the McCreary Football Complex, a new 60,000-square-foot building that will connect the McCreary Field House with the Sutton Sports Performance Center. It will rival any facility in the ACC and maybe in the country, according to McCreary.
“It’s going to be a thing of beauty,” McCreary said.
McCreary might just bleed black and gold.
“It’s my love,” McCreary said. “It’s my school, and absolutely the joy I get from success here is remarkable. The joy I get outweighs anything that I’ve given financially.”
Students know his name
Barry Faircloth, an associate athletics director in charge of development and sales, said McCreary's energy and passion for Wake Forest is amazing. Students have noticed, chanting McCreary’s name at football games.
When the Demon Deacons clinched the Atlantic Division with a road win over Boston College, it was Faircloth and McCreary who were making their way down to the field when Faircloth heard the chants.
“There were fans chanting Bob’s name, and he loved it,” Faircloth said.
The announcement of the $20 million donation included a presentation on the field at the Duke home game that has made him more recognizable.
“We had a huge crowd of students there, like 90% of the student body,” McCreary said. “I was a speech and drama major and I love the stage, and I felt like I was on the stage out there. I did a little dance for them and they started chanting ‘Bob, Bob, Bob.’ I get involved and danced with the kids and it was wonderful.”
The movers and shakers
McCreary, Ben Sutton, Mit Shah and Alan Fox make up the current Mount Rushmore for donors for athletics.
It’s a club of very successful alums who give back to help elevate the athletics program.
McCreary bristles at the notion that he’s the captain of the four because he wants all of them to get credit for their generosity.
Sutton calls McCreary a big brother and says they’ve bonded over their humble beginnings.
“We both grew up modestly and we talk all the time about what Wake Forest did for us,” Sutton said. “Bob really inspires us all to do better.”
Sutton said that McCreary is ultra-competitive.
“He hates to lose and ask John Currie (the athletics director) about that because when we are in a suite during a game it can get heated,” Sutton said. “But you just know that Bob has so much passion for this university that it oozes out of his pores.”
The early years as a student
Bill Faircloth, Barry’s father, was a teammate of McCreary’s in the early 1960s. When Bill arrived at Wake Forest, McCreary was a senior and was the big man on campus.
“He was big (6 feet 5 and 225 pounds) on the field, too, and he let us know it,” Bill said. “Back then the seniors would scrimmage the freshmen and he showed no mercy and just wore us out. I started to think that maybe I needed to do something else.”
Bill Faircloth, a 1964 graduate, said that McCreary was a great team player even if he did send a message to the freshmen.
“He taught us a lot,” Bill said.
As for how McCreary has treated Wake Forest with his generosity, Bill Faircloth is amazed.
“He’s the leader in the clubhouse,” Bill said. “And it’s great to see a player like him give back and I think he’s a great example for everybody because he’s done so much and loves doing it.”
No TV, but an outhouse
When McCreary grew up in Lenoir, his tight-knit family made it seem like they had everything, including the family luxury of an outhouse. They didn't have a television but it hardly mattered.
“Two of our neighbors didn’t have ‘em,” he said about the outhouses. “So we thought we were rich.”
McCreary grew up the oldest of four boys. Their youngest brother died in 2006 and his other brothers, Max, and Larry, were all just four years apart. Larry, who is blind and lives in Winston-Salem, is a constant at Wake Forest basketball games sitting courtside with a headset listening to games.
McCreary, who is in great shape at 82, makes sure that his mother, Christine, is as comfortable as she can be at age 102.
“You don’t think about it until you get away in high school or college that it was primitive,” McCreary said about his humble beginnings. “But we had a mother and a father that loved us so much and cared for us. We never went to bed hungry or dirty so we were rich in that respect.”
He continues to make sure his mother is taken care of and visits here often.
“For 102, yes, she is good,” McCreary said. “We have 24-hour care for her which she needs but she is happy because she eats well, sleeps well and is being taken care of. She’s the joy of our life.
“Nothing is more important than mom.”
Player appreciation
McCreary has gotten to know many players through his time on the sidelines after games or when he’s opening up one of his buildings. One of the most vivid memories was when the McCreary Fieldhouse opened in 2016.
“When the fieldhouse opened, I walked in there for the first time with the players,” McCreary said. “And to walk in there to see the weight room and the facility and see their expressions it was like Christmas morning and it’s something I’ll never forget.”
Luke Masterson, a sixth-year senior linebacker, says that when he first got to Wake Forest the football program shared the weight room with four other non-revenue sports. But with the football-only weight room in the McCreary Fieldhouse, they never have to wait to workout.
“He supports us like crazy and his financial support you see all through campus,” Masterson said about McCreary. “After we beat N.C. State, he came onto the field and was dancing with us so it’s definitely cool to have his support.”
The game balls mean a lot
Back in 2019 when the Demon Deacons beat North Carolina, it was a sweaty McCreary who was in the middle of the locker room getting a game ball from Coach Dave Clawson. It’s one of five game balls for McCreary in Clawson’s eight seasons, and he cherishes every one of them.
“They are in my office, and every time I look up at them I know they are all good memories,” McCreary said.
Clawson through the years has made sure to talk at length about what McCreary’s vision has meant to the program.
The elevating of the facilities helps in recruiting, and as Clawson has said a lot this season the bar in college football continues to rise. McCreary has continued to help chase that moving bar.
“Bob McCreary’s transformational leadership and generosity has helped build the foundation for our program to compete at the highest level,” Clawson said.
The Wake Forest connection
One of McCreary's traits is he doesn’t forget about anybody who helped him along his road to success. And that includes Wake Forest, which offered him a football scholarship after playing football at Hudson High School. He played offensive lineman at Wake and was good enough to get drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round in 1961.
“It actually changed my life,” McCreary said of the university. “I’ve always said that Wake Forest was the platform for the rest of my life.”
That platform has elevated the program to where it will be consistent and not just have occasional big seasons. The Deacons will play in their sixth straight bowl game under Clawson.
“When I came here I was fortunate to have a football scholarship, but I was never really ever out of Caldwell County before I came to Wake,” McCreary said. “It was an awakening to be around people that were affluent and from other parts of the country. I think in my freshmen year we had more people on the team that were from out of state.”
When Sutton and McCreary hatched a plan about nine years ago, it included a handshake that said they would vow to raise $100 million for athletics facilities. The success this season came as no surprise to Sutton or McCreary.
“I’m extremely pleased,” McCreary said. “The expectation was there because we have the right guy (Dave Clawson) and he does it the right way. He surrounds himself with the right people and he brings in kids with character. Two-star (recruits) become four stars before you know it.”
When McCreary was asked about the facilities' star ranking, he produced a five-star smile.
“I rode by there this morning and I was blown away,” McCreary said about the newest toy that will be completed in the next 18 months or so. “I knew we were getting ready to start it but with that facility I don’t think there will be one better in the ACC.”
