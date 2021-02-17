Pioneer: Charlene Curtis, the first Black women's basketball coach hired in the ACC at Wake Forest, will be honored on Thursday

One of her highlights was beating North Carolina at Joel Coliseum in four of her last five seasons. In her final season in 2003-04 the Deacons beat the 10th-ranked Tar Heels at home in a season they finished 12-17 and 4-12 in the ACC. Her best season in the ACC was a 7th place finish in 2001-02 when the Deacons were 5-11.

While it might not have been that big of a deal to some to be the con-ference’s first Black head coach, it was to LaChina Robinson.

Robinson, who is a women’s college basketball analyst for ESPN, can remember vividly when Curtis came to her house on a recruiting visit.

“I think we definitely noticed in the recruiting process and it wasn’t lost on me or my mother that there was an African American coach and I would get the chance to play for her,” said Robinson, a 2002 Wake Forest graduate. “And seeing a Black woman in a leadership role and how she mentored me as I made the transition from high school to col-lege was so important.”

Robinson, 40, said she looks back on her time playing for Curtis and has great memories even if there weren’t a lot of victories.

As for why it wasn’t that big of a deal nationally as Curtis came into the ACC as a pioneer, Robinson said it was a different time.