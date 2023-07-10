Pitcher Sean Sullivan of Wake Forest was taken in the second round late Sunday night to become the third player from Coach Tom Walter’s team among the first 50 picks in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Sullivan, a left-hander, was taken No. 46 overall by the Colorado Rockies after his impressive season for the Demon Deacons.

He helped the Demon Deacons to a school-best 54-12 record and a spot in the College World Series.

Sullivan joins his teammates Rhett Lowder (seventh overall to the Reds) and Brock Wilken (18th overall to the Brewers) who were also drafted on the first day.

The MLB Draft will continue on Monday at 2 p.m. with rounds three through 10 and can be seen on MLB.com. Tuesday’s rounds will be 11 through 20 starting at 2 p.m.

Sullivan, who is from Andover, Mass., transferred to Wake Forest this past season from Northwestern. He was 5-3 in 17 appearances that included 10 starts with a 2.45 ERA with three saves.

Sullivan pitches 69 2/3 innings with an impressive 111 strikeouts against just 21 walks. His strikeouts-per-nine innings (14.34) is the best in Wake Forest history for one season. He made All-ACC first-team honors as the Demon Deacons held the No. 1 ranking for most of the second half of the season.