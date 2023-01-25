Pitt holds on to beat Wake Forest 81-79 on Wednesday night

Pittsburgh set a school record by making 18 3-pointers, but still had to hold on to beat Wake Forest 81-79 on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

The Demon Deacons had a chance and the ball with 6.1 seconds left, but Tyree Appleby’s 3-point attempt on the left wing just missed as the Panthers came away with the win.

The Demon Deacons fell to 14-7 overall and 6-4 in the ACC while the Panthers improved to 14-7 and 7-3.

Pitt's Blake Hinson did the most damage from long range, scoring 24 points and made eight 3-pointers. Greg Elliott scored 18 points and Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande each scored 11.

Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each scored 15 for the Deacons, with Andrew Carr and Daivien Williamson each scoring 14 points. Damari Monsanto, who scored a career-high 25 points in a loss to Virginia on Saturday, was in foul trouble most of the game but did manage nine points.

On the final play of the game, the Panthers turned the ball over when they couldn't beat the shot clock. After a Wake Forest timeout by Coach Steve Forbes, Hildreth got the ball into Appleby, who was guarded by Sibande. As Appleby drove to the left he got a clear look at what would have been the game winner, but it missed as the buzzer sounded.

“I was standing right there when Ty shot it and he had a good look,” Forbes said. “I’d take that every time. They were face-guarding Damari, which I knew they would, and Cam could have back cut to maybe tie the game but I have no problem with the shot that Ty took.”

Appleby was trying to win for the third time this season at the buzzer for the Demon Deacons. Carr made a jump shot at the buzzer to beat App State and Appleby's basket at the buzzer in overtime beat Utah Valley State earlier this season.

With 37 seconds left and the Panthers leading 81-79, Hildreth had a chance to tie the game but missed two free throws.

"It's part of the game and I'm not going to blame anybody for missing free throws," Forbes said. "Cam made two big free throws to beat Wisconsin, so nobody is hurting worse than he's hurting. He feels bad but there are a lot of plays in the game that can change the game."

The Demon Deacons were 11 of 18 on free throws while the Panthers were 7 of 8.

With two of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the ACC it was the Panthers who hoisted up 37 from long range and made 18. The Demon Deacons were 10 of 27 on 3-point attempts.

The Panthers started out hot, making six 3-pointers on eight attempts, to grab an 18-10 lead.

The Demon Deacons straightened their defense and started taking away those open 3-point attempts to get back in the game.

The Panthers then carved out a 15-point lead at 45-33 but a late flurry by the Demon Deacons cut the lead to 10 by halftime. The Panthers made 10 3-pointers in the first half on 19 attempts with Hinson doing the most damage by making five 3-pointers.

The Demon Deacons were 5 of 10 on 3-pointers in the first half and overall shot 48% in the first 20 minutes.

Next games

Wake Forest will be back at Joel Coliseum on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against N.C. State that will be aired on the ACC Network.

Pittsburgh will also be at home on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game against Miami that will also air on the ACC Network.