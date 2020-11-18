Positive COVID-19 cases, injuries cause Wake Forest to postpone Saturday's football game at Duke

Wake Forest's football game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
Because of a combination of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts, along with a rash of injuries, Wake Forest made the decision late Tuesday night.
Wake Forest will also not hold team activities or practice today or Thursday.
“Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” John Currie, the Wake Forest athletics director, said in a statement released late Monday night. “I’m so proud of how our team has faced the unprecedented challenges of 2020. We are blessed with world class medical care and guidance thanks to Wake Forest Baptist Health and Dr. Chris Miles, and we look forward to resuming activities as soon as is appropriate.”
Wake Forest's athletics department does not disclose statistics about positive cases among its athletes or staff. But the university's COVID-19 dashboard is showing 101 active cases involving faculty, staff or students.
After closing October with new cases totaling in single digits daily, the number of cases began to rise in November. Wake Forest reported 10 new cases among students on Nov. 5, then 23 on Nov. 9, 22 on Nov. 10, 14 on Nov. 11, 19 on Nov. 12 and 11 on Nov. 13. Totals have been in single digits since.
The cancellation of the football game follows an apparent uptick in cases among athletes. Last week the men's soccer team was missing 11 players, including five starters, in a 2-0 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
Football coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday that he had been losing sleep every time the team goes through testing. Wake Forest athletes have been testing three times per week all season.
"We are obviously extremely disappointed that we will be unable to play Duke this Saturday," Clawson said in a statement. "The opportunity to bounce back this weekend (after a 59-53 loss to North Carolina) was something that our student athletes and staff were looking forward to. However, we have and always will keep our players safety at the forefront of our decision-making process. ”
Wake Forest will work with the ACC and Duke on the possibility of rescheduling the contest.
The Deacons are scheduled to play at Louisville on Nov. 28, and then are scheduled to play home games against Miami on Dec. 5 and Notre Dame on Dec. 12.
Clawson talked Tuesday about how difficult it had been to navigate this season with COVID-19 and the uncertainty from week to week.
“It’s not luck, it's players making good decisions and good habits, but I think there’s fatigue involved in this,” Clawson said. “We’re not unaffected. We were down some players, and we are down some players. It’s limited right now, and it’s a small number and we hope to keep it that way.”
Clawson went on to talk about the outbreaks going on all around the country and in North Carolina.
“How can you not be concerned with what’s going on in our country, our state, our county and our school?” Clawson said Tuesday. “We are very aware of it and like I said when the season started, we have 11 teams we play but the biggest opponent we have all season is COVID and it's not going to be defeated.”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!