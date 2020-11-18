Positive COVID-19 cases, injuries cause Wake Forest to postpone Saturday's football game at Duke

The cancellation of the football game follows an apparent uptick in cases among athletes. Last week the men's soccer team was missing 11 players, including five starters, in a 2-0 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Football coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday that he had been losing sleep every time the team goes through testing. Wake Forest athletes have been testing three times per week all season.

"We are obviously extremely disappointed that we will be unable to play Duke this Saturday," Clawson said in a statement. "The opportunity to bounce back this weekend (after a 59-53 loss to North Carolina) was something that our student athletes and staff were looking forward to. However, we have and always will keep our players safety at the forefront of our decision-making process. ”

Wake Forest will work with the ACC and Duke on the possibility of rescheduling the contest.

The Deacons are scheduled to play at Louisville on Nov. 28, and then are scheduled to play home games against Miami on Dec. 5 and Notre Dame on Dec. 12.

Clawson talked Tuesday about how difficult it had been to navigate this season with COVID-19 and the uncertainty from week to week.