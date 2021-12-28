Preview: Wake Forest men's basketball team to visit Louisville on Wednesday night

• A Wake Forest spokesman wouldn't respond to a question regarding whether all of the Demon Deacons are available, saying only that the team "is ready to play."

What they're saying

• "We'll have almost everybody available. Now, where they are conditioning-wise. ... Obviously we missed Malik (Williams) at Western Kentucky, but Malik has been full-go since we returned as a team. But we have other guys that are at different stages. So even though they may get released the day of the game and are free to be available, you're talking about, in certain cases, eight or nine days with not having done anything, from cardio to practice. While they may be available, they may look a little different. Their availability may not be as great." – Chris Mack, Louisville coach.

• "I don't know how much that stuff works. Everybody around the country is getting it. We try to do what we can." – Mack on whether his team had to use stricter protocols to get through COVID issues.