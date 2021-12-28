Preview: Wake Forest men's basketball team to visit Louisville on Wednesday night

A preview of the Wake Forest men's basketball team's game at Louisville.
What
Wake Forest (1-0 ACC, 11-1 overall) at Louisville (1-0, 7-4)
When
8 p.m. Wednesday
How to watch
ACC
Notable
• Coach Steve Forbes' Demon Deacons have won five straight games, the last one an 82-79 win over Charlotte.
• Wake's Alondes Williams, tied for the ACC lead at 21 points per game, scored 36 against VMI and 34 against the 49ers in his last two games.
• Louisville last played on Dec. 18, losing 82-72 to Western Kentucky, before missing eight days of practice because of COVID issues. Cardinals coach Chris Mack on Tuesday wouldn't say how many players, only "multiple," or coaches were symptomatic. Louisville returned to practice Sunday night.
• Malik Williams, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound fifth-year player for the Cardinals, will start, Mack says. Williams averages 10.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
• A Wake Forest spokesman wouldn't respond to a question regarding whether all of the Demon Deacons are available, saying only that the team "is ready to play."
What they're saying
🎥: Coach Mack previews tomorrow's 8:00 https://t.co/Xy3CHAxC96 tip-off vs Wake Forest https://t.co/bwMRWGzClB— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) December 28, 2021
• "We'll have almost everybody available. Now, where they are conditioning-wise. ... Obviously we missed Malik (Williams) at Western Kentucky, but Malik has been full-go since we returned as a team. But we have other guys that are at different stages. So even though they may get released the day of the game and are free to be available, you're talking about, in certain cases, eight or nine days with not having done anything, from cardio to practice. While they may be available, they may look a little different. Their availability may not be as great." – Chris Mack, Louisville coach.
• "I don't know how much that stuff works. Everybody around the country is getting it. We try to do what we can." – Mack on whether his team had to use stricter protocols to get through COVID issues.
• "Want to ask about Wake Forest? The basketball team? Or do you want to talk about protocols and COVID, and masking and all that stuff? It's really nauseating at this point. We're in Season 3 of dealing with this. It's everybody's job to talk about it. But seeing 'entering protocol' on your timeline, over and over and over – let's talk about the game." – Mack.
• "They're really good. They have one of the best players in our conference, Alondes Williams. Amazing the transformation that he's made as a player from Oklahoma to now. ... He's by far the best passer we've played all year. Their guys play with an aggressiveness, a confidence." – Mack on Wake Forest.