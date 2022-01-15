Preview: Wake Forest visits Virginia on Saturday

A preview of Wake Forest's men's basketball game:
What
Wake Forest at Virginia
When
4:30 p.m. Saturday
How to watch
Bally Sports South, ACCNX
Records
Wake Forest: 3-3 ACC, 13-4 overall, No. 55 NCAA NET ranking.
Virginia: 4-2, 10-6, No. 83.
Notable
• Wake Forest's Alondes Williams leads the ACC with 20.7 points and 5.0 assists per game and is No. 14 with 6.7 rebounds.
• Virginia, coming off a 54-52 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, allows 54 points per game, best in the ACC.
• Virginia has won nine straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Demon Deacons in Charlottesville since 2010.
• Wake Forest is one of four ACC teams in Joe Lunardi's latest projected NCAA Tournament bracket for ESPN.com. The Deacs are listed among the last four in and as a No. 12 seed. Lunardi lists Duke as a No. 2, Carolina as a No. 8 and Miami as a No. 9.
What they're saying
• “I know what a good team looks like. I know what a bad team looks like. I felt like this was a good basketball team, had good chemistry, shared the basketball, could score. I’m not shocked that we have a good basketball team because I saw what I saw.” – Steve Forbes, Wake Forest coach.