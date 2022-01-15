Preview: Wake Forest visits Virginia on Saturday

A preview of Wake Forest's men's basketball game:

What

Wake Forest at Virginia

When

4:30 p.m. Saturday

How to watch

Bally Sports South, ACCNX

Records

Wake Forest: 3-3 ACC, 13-4 overall, No. 55 NCAA NET ranking.

Virginia: 4-2, 10-6, No. 83.

Notable

• Wake Forest's Alondes Williams leads the ACC with 20.7 points and 5.0 assists per game and is No. 14 with 6.7 rebounds.

• Virginia, coming off a 54-52 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, allows 54 points per game, best in the ACC.

• Virginia has won nine straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Demon Deacons in Charlottesville since 2010.