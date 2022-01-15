 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Preview: Wake Forest visits Virginia on Saturday
Preview: Wake Forest visits Virginia on Saturday

A preview of Wake Forest's men's basketball game:

What

Wake Forest at Virginia

When

4:30 p.m. Saturday

How to watch

Bally Sports South, ACCNX

Records

Wake Forest: 3-3 ACC, 13-4 overall, No. 55 NCAA NET ranking.

Virginia: 4-2, 10-6, No. 83.

Notable

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams leads the ACC with 20.7 points and 5.0 assists per game and is No. 14 with 6.7 rebounds.

 Virginia, coming off a 54-52 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, allows 54 points per game, best in the ACC.

 Virginia has won nine straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Demon Deacons in Charlottesville since 2010.

 Wake Forest is one of four ACC teams in Joe Lunardi's latest projected NCAA Tournament bracket for ESPN.com. The Deacs are listed among the last four in and as a No. 12 seed. Lunardi lists Duke as a No. 2, Carolina as a No. 8 and Miami as a No. 9.

What they're saying

 “I know what a good team looks like. I know what a bad team looks like. I felt like this was a good basketball team, had good chemistry, shared the basketball, could score. I’m not shocked that we have a good basketball team because I saw what I saw.” – Steve Forbes, Wake Forest coach.

