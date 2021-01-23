Progress is tough to gauge in a rebuilding program, but Wake Forest finally found some on Saturday

When Daivien Williamson sat down at the microphone on Saturday, he was beaming even before he fully peeled his mask off.

Finally it happened, the smile on the Wake Forest guard’s face seemed to say. A team that played tight yet lost in its previous five games — and went winless in all the conference games it had played so far — broke through with a 76-75 victory against Pittsburgh.

“We won,” Williamson said. “That’s all I care about right there. We finally got that win in the ACC. I’m happy.

“That’s what we’ve been looking for. That’s what we’ve been working for. We finally closed a game out the way we’re supposed to.”

It wasn’t easy, by far. And it won’t be much easier the rest of the year either. But a progress point appeared for a program that tried to start a new era with excitement while the world got in the way.

In the last few games, a new issue seemed to pop up with every opponent. Against North Carolina on Wednesday, it was turnovers (20, a season high). Against Virginia Tech on Sunday, the Deacons were outlasted in their tightest loss of the year. Before that, the team’s offense went cold in the second half against Louisville.