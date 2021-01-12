Q&A: Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson on plans for spring practice, Sam Hartman, the transfer portal and more

Is there anything about the process or the way things played out during COVID-19 that you would have switched from a Wake Forest perspective or ACC perspective?

A: A lot of these things were out of control, but I wish we would have brought our players back earlier (in the summer). We are a developmental program, and I say that again and again. We become a football program and a team in the spring in the weight room and in practice, especially in a season where we graduated so many of our players. We were never as strong or physically conditioned as we normally are. The other logistics that would have helped us is have all the players in single rooms, but when this (pandemic) started we didn’t know what contact tracing was going to look like or what the CDC was going to recommend. We don’t have an athletic dorm or athletic cafeteria, and our athletes are treated like every student in the classes they take, the dining facilities, but in a year with COVID and contact tracing, if our players may have had single rooms we might not have had to stop. Now, we didn’t know that in June or July, and that’s nobody’s fault. We had seven or eight players contract COVID, and that put us down 27 or 28 players because of the contact tracing.

What plans are in place for spring football practice?