Q&A: Winston-Salem native, Wake Forest basketball guard Isaiah Wilkins

Isaiah Wilkins is back home in Winston-Salem, getting ready for his first basketball season at Wake Forest.
The Mount Tabor graduate and junior guard for the Deacons spoke with the Journal recently about being back in town after transferring from Virginia Tech, getting in better shape and a few other topics as the start of Wake Forest’s season on Nov. 25 approaches.
Q: What’s been the best part of being back and having Winston-Salem in your life again?
A: “It’s been good for me actually. It’s given me time to refocus and refresh, coming back home to see my parents all the time now. Back home with my friends. Of course, I can’t really hang out with a lot of people because of COVID and everything, but it’s really been a good thing to be back. Just gives me time to focus, and focus on the things that I need to worry about.”
Q: Coach Steve Forbes mentioned you as a guy who’s gotten after strength and conditioning hard. What’s gone into that?
A: “My body has changed so much. So much; you have no idea. I’ve had three different strength coaches in the last three years. So adjusting hasn’t really been a downfall in what I can do. I know how to adjust to different people. I can work with anything. So just coming up with a game plan that fits me best is what I like most about Coach (Mike) Starke. He really cares for us, and he wants to see us happy and succeed.”
Q: What’s been the biggest change body-wise for you?
A: “I’ve toned a lot now. When I came in I was about 220, and I’m maintaining 215 right now. But when I came in I was a little bit more on the pudgy side instead of on the built side, the kind of muscular side. So now we’ve done extensive amounts of lifting and running, and I just look more built. I look like an actual basketball player. Makes you feel good about yourself.”
Q: How long did it take for you to say, ‘OK, I can see it now’?
A: “Literally a few weeks ago he took our transformation pictures, and you can just see how I’m getting cut. In my abs, I almost had an eight-pack and I didn’t have that coming in. My arms look a lot more ripped now. I’m liking it.”
Q: Forbes called you ‘Chico’ recently. Where’d that nickname come from?
A: “That was from high school, in 10th grade. Someone in my stats class. You wouldn’t think that something like that would stick, but it just stuck — all the way till now, even at Virginia Tech, everyone called me Chico. In my high school, the student section, every time I would score they would just chant ‘Chico, Chico.’ It was dope, so I just run with it.”
Q: What’s one of the things Forbes says most, whether in practice or just day-to-day talking with him?
A: “In practice the one thing he likes to say is a quiet gym is a losing gym. Meaning exactly what he says — a quiet gym is a losing gym. If you’re not pumped up, loud, encouraging each other, then that’s just the thought of a losing team. We don’t want to lose, so we have to encourage each other, we have to talk to each other, we have to know what each other are doing so that’s one of the quotes he likes to say all the time.”
Q: Who’s standing out or impressing you?
A: “I would say Zay — Isaiah Mucius. He’s really embraced and taken the role of leadership. He’s been at Wake Forest, he knows what it’s like to be at this level. Even I know what it’s like to be at this level but he’s been here, he knows the system, he knows everything. So just having him here is not only encouraging to me, but encouraging to all of us. Because even when we’re down, he’s there and he’ll pick us up and keep us going.”
Q: Did you and Daivien Williamson, a fellow Winston-Salem native, know each other well before becoming teammates?
A: “It was a basketball relationship. We didn’t really hang out outside of basketball. But I knew him. I’ve been playing against him since middle school. We used to always go at it, and now we’re on the same team. That’s the funny part.”
Q: Is it funny to be able to think back that far about a teammate’s game?
A: “You know that everyone matures over the years. Sometimes peoples’ games change, sometimes they don’t. But it is kind of ironic to see how he played back then and see how he had to adjust to how guys are now. Because guys are a lot more physical and everyone’s athletic. So just seeing him adjust, it’s a beauty to watch.”
Q: With Election Day this week, what’s it like for you and your teammates coming into the age where you’re more politically aware?
A: “Obviously I’m on social media myself saying ‘go vote, go vote, go vote.’ And I just think it’s really important. Especially right now and the times we’re going through, I think it’s important for everyone to vote because literally every vote matters. No matter who you vote for, honestly. But every vote matters.”
