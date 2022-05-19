Q&A with Coach Kim Lewellen of the Wake Forest women's golf team

It’s not easy replacing a legend, but Kim Lewellen of the Wake Forest women’s golf team did it very seamlessly.

Four years ago she replaced the legendary Dianne Dailey, who retired after an incredible run of helping guide one of the most consistent non-revenue programs at Wake Forest.

Lewellen, who left Virginia to take the Wake Forest job, made sure that Dailey was still a part of the program. Dailey, who still lives in Winston-Salem, has been an unofficial assistant coach and still comes around and stays in touch thanks to Lewellen, who has known her for years. Maybe that’s why the Demon Deacons haven’t missed a beat.

As they embark on winning their first NCAA championship starting Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Lewellen and her assistant coach, Ryan Potter, has built a strong, confident team that’s ranked fourth in the country.

Here are five questions for Lewellen, who in four seasons has won two ACC championships and been named ACC coach of the year twice in that span.

Q: What has made the difference this season for your team to be so successful?

A: “We are fortunate to have a group of young ladies that strive for excellence on the golf course and prepare for every event as if it’s a major. I think that preparation has led to many successes whether small tournaments or championships.”

Q: As ACC champs does that help your team's confidence as you enter the final phase of the postseason?

A: “I think anytime you prepare for events and then see your work come to fruition it builds confidence. And I think as you build a résumé it builds confidence especially in those moments you might doubt yourself. So yes, definitely, winning the ACC championship was a confidence builder going in the postseason.”

Q: What's the key in a match-play format like this tournament has?

A: “In match-play format you have to be very aware of what your opponent is doing but also play your game. Know when there might be an opportunity to take a hole, but also not play too much out of your own game.”

Q: What has to go right for your team to contend for the school's first women's NCAA championship?

A: “Like winning any major, the stars have to lineup. You need to get the good tee times, get the good winds, get the good bounces. We’ve prepared and take confidence in that, now let’s just hope the stars align for that preparation to see results.”

Q: It's been a long season but at this point what do you say to your team before the matches start on Friday?

A: “I don’t say anything different than I do at any tournament. You’re prepared and done everything you can. Make sure you sleep, make sure you hydrate, make sure you eat a lot and then I’ll say ‘go Deacs.’”

