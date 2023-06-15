Most baseball players, coaches and fans are - by nature - superstitious.

Stan Cotten, who has been the voice of Wake Forest broadcasts for the last 27 years, is a little different in that he’s not a superstitious person. As he and Lary Sorensen, a former Major League pitcher who is Cotten’s sidekick on the broadcasts of Wake Forest’s College World Series bound team, get ready to broadcast from Omaha there’s a lot of pressure.

Even though the games will be broadcast on ESPN, it’s a good bet that some Wake Forest fans will stick with their routines and listen to Cotten and Sorensen on the Wake Forest app. Some might even link up the ESPN broadcast with the sound turned down and Cotten and Sorensen’s words turned up.

Cotten said that Sorensen is a little superstitious so they balance each other out.

“I know that baseball kind of lends itself to that,” Cotten said. “Larry's a baseball animal, so I think it just kind of goes with the territory. But maybe we will balance each other out on the superstitious thing.”

Cotten, a sixth-time National Sports Media Association’s Sportscaster of the year for North Carolina, has been a broadcaster for 43 years with stops at Carson-Newman and Marshall. He called five national championship wins in football for Carson-Newman and a Division I-AA national championship win for Marshall.

He doesn’t want to look too far ahead but if the Demon Deacons win the College World Series it would be his first time calling a national championship for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are favored according to fanDuel.com.

History is not on Wake Forest's side as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The last team to win the title as the No. 1 seed was when Miami did it in 1999.

Cotten says there’s no pressure knowing that a lot of Wake Forest fans will probably tune in to Wake Forest app to hear the games.

“I hope all of our fans will listen to us because I think we'll bring obviously a different perspective to the broadcast,” said Cotten, who has called most of the home games and a few road games this season. “Lary does such a good job of getting a lot of the backstories, and he spends all his time talking to the players and coaches so we can go in depth a little more because we’ve been here all season with them.

“It’s going to be fun.”

Here are five questions for Cotten about this year’s team.

Q: What impresses you the most about this team?

A: “Probably the balance. I'm not sure I've ever seen a baseball team that has from the starting pitchers all the way through the bullpen to the batting order all being so solid. I just don't see a weakness and I think that's why the Deacs are so good and so hard to beat.”

Q: What’s the biggest key if Wake Forest wants to win the College World Series?

A: “Obviously, you have to have bats working, but I think Wake has from top to bottom the best pitchers and if they perform like they have all season long, I just I'm not sure there's a team that that is as equipped to win a national title more than they are.”

Q: Is Wake Forest a program that can be a contender for the CWS on a yearly basis?

A: “I think so. You know I think this is a kind of a jumping off point and I think being in the College World Series will raise a lot of eyebrows with a lot of recruits and with what Wake has done with this facility and with pitching lab. I don't see any reason why that they can't continue to just kind of rebuild every single year.”

Q: Do you have a favorite player and if so why?

A: “That's a great question, but the combination of Rhett Lowder’s ability and then just the kind of person he is away from baseball with regards to his academics - that's a pretty lethal mix. It’s hard not to like Brock Wilken with what he's able to do with his bat and then to see how he's worked on his defense to make himself a well-rounded player to me has been fun to watch. But those two guys I think are the linchpins, no question.”

Q: What’s the best comment you have heard from a fan about this team?

A: “I’ve heard just the way they approach playing, and they have fun, they do their thing and win or lose they put it behind them and go on to the next one. They have this appearance of really enjoying what they're doing and I think they play loose and play hard and let their talent come through.”