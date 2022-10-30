Q&A with Wake Forest women's basketball coach Megan Gebbia

There’s a sense of excitement in Coach Megan Gebbia’s voice because basketball season is almost here.

Gebbia’s in her first season at Wake Forest and she likes what she sees so far from her women’s team. She was hired last spring after the 10-year run of Jen Hoover ended despite the Demon Deacons making it to the postseason two years in a row.

Gebbia, an avid golfer, hasn’t had much time to play since she’s been digging into her new job of trying to make the Demon Deacons viable in the ACC.

“Yes, I think I’ve played once this year,” she said.

Gebbia’s debut is this afternoon at Joel Coliseum when the Demon Deacons take on Winston-Salem State at 4 p.m. in an exhibition game. Admission and parking are free, and it will be the first chance to see her team in action.

One of the things Wake Forest has done to welcome Gebbia, who is American University’s all-time wins leader who had five 20-plus wins seasons, is make it easy to purchase season tickets. The $50 season ticket includes the 16 home games as well as several perks that are included. One of those perks is a drawing for lunch with Gebbia as well as the best seats at Joel Coliseum.

“We really do want to market our team to the community because that’s so important,” Gebbia said. “Our goal is to put a team out on the floor that’s going to be worth watching and a team that’s going to play hard.”

Gebbia has the challenge of competing in the ACC which is one of the best conferences for women’s basketball in the country. She points out that coaches such as Wes Moore (N.C. State), Katie Meier (Miami) and Kenny Brooks (Virginia Tech) have all come from mid-majors to the ACC and have had success.

“(The ACC) is bringing coaches from mid-majors and they're doing well,” she said. “So that that gives me a lot of hope going into this season.”

Here are six questions for Coach Gebbia.

Q: I know you’ve only been here a short time but why do you think Wake Forest has never been a consistent winner in women’s basketball?

A: “I don't know that I have an answer for that quite yet, and it’s tough to answer until I go through the league. I haven't experienced what the ACC is like day in and day out. I think that will help me get a better feel. I mean, is it the talent that we have? Or is it injuries? There are so many things that come into play every season. I do think what we have to offer student athletes now is maybe different than what it was in the past. So the facilities and all of those kinds of things plays a part into getting some of the players that you're trying to get. So I think that's part of it. I think it is unique to Wake in this type of student athlete you're trying to recruit. It's a certain type of player and student so I don't know that you can recruit the country like maybe some of the other ACC schools can because of the academic requirements and how rigorous it is. I do think it's a combination of finding the right person for the school.”

What is it going to take for the Demon Deacons to be viable in the ACC?

A: “Well, when you look at last year, they had many different starting lineups. And I know there were COVID issues going on and injury issues, so I think being healthy is a big part of what we're trying to do. So there's a lot of thought that goes into every practice, how much time on the floor, what type of practice it is, what day of the week it is. I'm trying to put that together along with Dustin (Dailey), who's our sports performance person. We're limiting what we possibly can do to maybe stay away from injuries with just the wear and tear.”

Q: How much fun has it been to coach Jewell Spear because she’s one of the best players to ever put on a Wake Forest uniform?

A: “It’s been the best. Honestly, I love her demeanor. I love her questions that she asks. She's locked in at every practice. There's never a time where I feel like she’s not there. She puts in the extra time, and she's a leader. That's one of the things that she needs to be and that's more vocal this year. And we've talked about it and she wants to do it. It's like taking her out of her comfort zone a little bit, but they'll listen to her. And so when you have that type of power, everything you say is like gold.”

Q: What was it like in recruiting her to stay because she could have transferred with the coaching change?

A: “I talked with both her parents a little bit. I've spoken with her about our philosophy and what we're trying to put in here and how she fits in that philosophy. And I think for her it's just comfortable with what we do, and feeling good about how she can find ways to help us win. Because with Jewell it’s not all about scoring and people might think that but it's not. It's about winning for her. And she likes it here at Wake.”

Q: Do you have a first-year goal for this year’s team?

A: “That's a tough one, because we have kids on the team that their clock is ticking. And they know that this could be their last year. So my goal is to get them to the NCAA Tournament. So to get in the top eight (of the league), that would be our goal is to somewhere fall in the top eight. Is that possible? I think it is. I think we have to stay healthy, and we’ve got to continue to build and get better as the year goes on.”

Q: So just how good are you as a golfer because my sources tell me you have a single-digit handicap?

A: “I’m like a 12 or 13 and that’s when I’m playing more, and like I said I haven’t played much at all this year. I actually didn’t start playing until I was 32-years-old and then I started and somebody told me I needed to get lessons because I had a pretty natural swing. I played a lot during COVID because it was something you could still do. It’s a good release for me to be able to play golf.”