QB McKenzie Milton gives Florida State offense a wrinkle to challenge Wake Forest

Milton, whose Central Florida teams went 27-6 and who won his last 24 starts at quarterback, has been phased into play. Against the Irish, he threw seven times while completing five; fellow QB Jordan Travis had earned the start.

Against Jacksonville State, he got extensive time: Milton went 18-of-31 passing with a touchdown, his first scoring pass since the injury, and an interception. But, according to Warchant.com, Milton threw for only 133 yards, some a result of dropped passes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the pairing of Milton, listed as the starter this week, and Travis gives the Florida State offense a wrinkle to its identity.

“He's gonna be more of a pocket passer versus Travis, who's more of a run threat,” Wake Forest linebacker Ryan Smenda said of Milton. “But they can both move the ball, they can both use their legs to get first downs, and they can both throw the football.

“McKenzie's a little bit better at throwing a little bit more accurate. But going into the game plan, we've just got to stay in coverage a little bit longer when McKenzie's back there versus Jordan Travis, who is going to look to try to scramble to get that extra yardage.”