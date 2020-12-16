QB signee Santino Marucci finds a fit with Wake Forest's run-pass option

One of the nuances of COVID-19 is that none of the current Deacons will lose a year of eligibility under the NCAA's waiver. Starter Sam Hartman will return next fall, and he'll again be considered a sophomore though it will be his fourth season in the program.

Hartman, whose team is 4-4 and is poised to go to a fifth consecutive bowl game, leads an offense that ranks fourth in the ACC with 37.0 points per game and sixth with 435.3 yards of offense per game. Hartman has passed for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

Redshirt freshman Michael Kern and freshman Mitch Griffis saw limited action in September for Wake Forest. Edwards, the 2021 class' other quarterback who originally appeared headed to Old Dominion, passed for 2,677 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2019 as a junior at Lake Braddock in northern Virginia.

“Going from the various teams I’ve been on is my mindset is I want to bring a winning attitude,” Marucci said. “I’m not a guy that looks at statistics, I’m just trying to win football games and whatever I can do to help win games I’m going to do it.”

Marucci is one of eight signees expected to enroll at Wake Forest in January for the spring semester. He'll get a jump on not only his football career by participating later in spring camp but his academic pursuit of a business major.