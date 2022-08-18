Quarterback Mitch Griffis continues to improve daily as Wake Forest works toward opener with VMI

Life without Sam Hartman, one of the best returning quarterbacks in the ACC who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, has continued for Wake Forest.

That continuation will include redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis, who has taken the reigns of the offense and showed what he could do in a spirited full-team scrimmage on Thursday night at Truist Field. Griffis and Michael Kern, a redshirt sophomore, took the majority of the snaps as Coach Dave Clawson’s team gets ready for its Sept. 1 opener against VMI.

“I thought Mitch was a lot more settled,” Clawson said of the scrimmage, which took place exactly two weeks from the opener. “And Michael Kern is a great athlete and he’s always going to make plays with his feet. I just think that every time Mitch is out there (with the first team) he gets a lot more comfortable.”

No official statistics were kept during the very controlled scrimmage, in which tackling was scaled back, but Griffis was 12 of 15 for 215 yards with two short touchdown passes to Taylor Morin and Ke’Shawn Williams. On the 2-yard touchdown pass to Williams, Williams made a brilliant one-handed grab.

Kern finished 8 of 13 passing for 111 yards and while he didn’t throw a touchdown pass, he led two scoring drives and had several nice runs. Neither of the two quarterbacks had a turnover.

“The first practice that Sam wasn’t there (Griffis) was shaky, the next day he was better,” Clawson said. “The first scrimmage he was a little shaky but today he was better, so he just needs to get reps with that group.”

One of the challenges for Griffis in the RPO (run-pass-option) offense is making the right decisions on when to hand off or when to pull the ball back out of the running back's bread basket and throw. Hartman, who has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards in his outstanding career, makes it look easy.

“The skinny post that he hit Taylor Morin on for that touchdown — that looked like our offense” Clawson said. “So I just think at times last week he was a fraction early or a fraction late, but just the timing looked a lot better.”

The defense stood out with at least eight sacks, which were determined by tags instead of actual take downs. Defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd was all over the field and was credited with at least three sacks.

Place-kicker Matthew Dennis had a good game, converting field goals from 30, 25 and 37 yards. He made all four of his point-after attempts.

“We didn’t have (offensive lineman) Michael Jurgens, but hopefully he’ll be back this week practicing and Spencer Clapp got a few a reps,” Clawson said of the offensive line. “I thought Rondell Bothroyd looked great. So he’s becoming that defensive end like we’ve had in the past in Duke Edgefor and Boogie Basham. Tonight he looked like he’s getting to that level."

Other highlights included two outstanding catches from wide receiver Donovan Greene, who totaled three catches for 95 yards. Also scoring on short touchdown runs were Quinton Cooley and Demond Claiborne.

What has Clawson excited is how many wide receivers the Demon Deacons have who can make plays. From A.T. Perry to Greene to Williams to Morin to freshman Wesley Grimes, there are plenty of weapons on offense.

“I think we have five really good receivers and Jahmal Banks is a guy who the more he gets in there will start to elevate and become one of those guys as well,” Clawson said.