In the 115-year history of Wake Forest football quarterback Sam Hartman was part of the top two scoring teams the last two seasons.

So no pressure for Mitch Griffis, who will take over for Hartman after his record-setting career for the Demon Deacons. While Hartman continued his career at Notre Dame via the transfer portal, Griffis is busy settling it as the guy in offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero’s system.

“It’s going well,” said Griffis, a redshirt sophomore who started one game last season when Hartman was hurt and was very good in that opening win over VMI.

That was the easy part for Griffis, being the backup to one, if not the best, quarterback in school history. Now, it’s gets a harder as he navigates life as the starter for Coach Dave Clawson.

So far in spring practice Griffis has done his part.

“I feel like a lot of guys have stepped up into their new roles,” Griffis said. “We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football but not necessarily started a lot of games. Everybody is working hard and we’re getting better every day.”

Clawson says that he has plenty of players with practice experience but not a lot of in-game experience. Griffis is a perfect example of that.

“The communication has been fine,” Clawson said about the transition to Griffis as the starter. “This is Mitch’s fourth year in the program and we had that whole two and half week period (in the preseason last fall) when he worked with all of those guys as the No. 1 starter. Especially with Luke (Petitbone) he was the No. 2 center for a time and they worked together anyway.”

Petitbon is back from an injury and has moved to starting center with redshirt senior Michael Jurgens shifting over to guard. Jurgens was Hartman’s center and roommate and has played in 49 career games, the most of any of the offensive linemen.

Jurgens has loved the way Griffis has taken on a leadership role.

“Mitch’s personality is more bubbly,” Jurgens said when asked to compare. “Sam’s more business, but Mitch is more of a jump in your face to hype you up. The thing about both of them is they have extraordinary bandwidth and are able to get involved with all of their teammates. They know how to invest in this team, but they do it differently.”

The very clean-shaven Griffis laughed when asked if anybody has mistakenly called him Sam.

“We don’t look alike and he’s a bigger guy,” Griffis said, “and I have no beard but I’m working on it.”

Griffis, who is 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, arrived in 2020 and in his three seasons has played in 14 games mostly as a reserve with 33 completions on 56 attempts for 404 yards with six touchdown passes and one interception.

His big moment, however, came in the opener last season when Hartman was injured. Griffis was 21 of 29 for 288 yards and three touchdown passes. Hartman, however, rebounded after shoulder surgery and played the rest of the season as the starter as they went 8-5.

“I would say in Sam’s 2021 year people forget how many big plays he made with is feet,” Clawson said about that season when Hartman was healthy. “And last year with the whole injury thing we were a little more conservative with running him less. Our offense always works best when our quarterback is a running threat as well. So I don’t want to make it sound like Sam didn’t give us that last year but, again, two weeks after surgery he was out there again so we had to be smart.”

With Griffis knowing the system there will hopefully be a smooth transition once fall practice rolls around. Last season the Demon Deacons averaged 36.1 points a game and in 2021 did even better averaging 41 points as they went 11-3.

Over the last three seasons Ruggiero’s offense has scored nearly 1,400 points, the highest-scoring three-year period in school history.

“I think that’s a misconception that we are young,” Jurgens said. “We’re just inexperienced, but we’ve been so old that others have been coming along and are now ready to play more. We still have a lot of fourth, fifth and sixth year guys but now a lot of those guys will be out there in more games.”

Clawson said one change during this spring practice is he’ll likely scrimmage more so his team will have more reps. The spring game is scheduled for April 15 at 2 p.m. at Truist Field.

“Obviously there’s some mistakes but that’s football,” Griffis said about how recent practices have gone. “The big thing is not making the same mistake twice. Overall it’s been good.”

Griffis is looking forward to the rest of spring practice because he’s gaining confidence along the way.

“For me, I’ve always been confident in myself,” Griffis said. “I’m just really wanting to show my teammates to where they have confidence in me. I obviously can’t do it without my teammates and they make me look good all the time.”

Clawson’s careful when asked to compare the traits of Griffis and Hartman, who left Wake Forest with just about every passing record there is.

“The bottom line is you want to have a quarterback the other guys want to play for,” Clawson said. “If you strain that extra second up front to protect him or a running back holds his block just a fraction of second longer that is huge.

“The character, work ethic and temperament of your quarterback still drives your offense and your football team.”