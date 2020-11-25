Quick Take: Wake Forest 111, Delaware State 51

A recap of Wake Forest’s 111-51 win against Delaware State on Wednesday.
Site
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
Why the Deacons won
A 28-0 run by Wake Forest blew it open, a stretch driven by 3-pointers. The win gives Steve Forbes a victory in his debut at the school. Wake Forest’s 60-point margin of victory was the highest in Joel Coliseum for the Deacons, breaking a 20-year-old mark: a 108-61 win (47-point deficit) versus Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 11, 2000.
A four-point lead with 6:09 left in the first half was extended by a Jalen Johnson 3, the first of six for the Deacons during the next four minutes. Ian DuBose, Isaiah Wilkins and Jonah Antonio each added a 3-pointer in that time, with Johnson and Antonio each hitting two.
The Deacons had 11 assists on 18 field goals at halftime, and half of those baskets were from long range.
Stars
F Tariq Ingraham: 19 points in 17 minutes on 7-of-7 shooting from the field.
G Jalen Johnson: 16 points, 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
G Isaiah Wilkins 10 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
Three things we learned
1. Forbes isn’t afraid to substitute early and often. He made his first sub two minutes in and steadily rotated guys throughout.
A total of 14 Deacons played, and 12 of them scored at least two points.
2. The three pointer will be an ally to the Deacons. With key contributors Ismael Massoud and Isaiah Mucius both getting two early fouls, Wake Forest navigated their absences from long range.
Wake Forest went 14 of 31 from 3. That's more made 3s than any Wake Forest game from last season, which featured only three outings of 10 made 3s.
3. Started turnover heavy, finished forcing them
The game started a bit sloppy for Wake Forest. The Deacons had seven turnovers before the under-12 timeout but eventually shook off those early jitters. They had only eight more the rest of the game, a chunk coming with the result well in hand.
Wake Forest ultimately became a problem for the Hornets' passing lanes. Delaware State had 25 turnovers, with the Deacons swiping 20 steals.
Record
Wake Forest: 1-0
Up next
Wake Forest: Vs. Longwood, 7 p.m. Nov. 27 (ACC).
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!