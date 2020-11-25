Quick Take: Wake Forest 111, Delaware State 51

1. Forbes isn’t afraid to substitute early and often. He made his first sub two minutes in and steadily rotated guys throughout.

A total of 14 Deacons played, and 12 of them scored at least two points.

2. The three pointer will be an ally to the Deacons. With key contributors Ismael Massoud and Isaiah Mucius both getting two early fouls, Wake Forest navigated their absences from long range.

Wake Forest went 14 of 31 from 3. That's more made 3s than any Wake Forest game from last season, which featured only three outings of 10 made 3s.

3. Started turnover heavy, finished forcing them

The game started a bit sloppy for Wake Forest. The Deacons had seven turnovers before the under-12 timeout but eventually shook off those early jitters. They had only eight more the rest of the game, a chunk coming with the result well in hand.

Wake Forest ultimately became a problem for the Hornets' passing lanes. Delaware State had 25 turnovers, with the Deacons swiping 20 steals.

Record

Wake Forest: 1-0

Up next

Wake Forest: Vs. Longwood, 7 p.m. Nov. 27 (ACC).

