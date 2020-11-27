Quick Take: Wake Forest 71, Longwood 60

A recap of Wake Forest’s 71-60 win against Longwood on Friday.
Site
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
Why the Deacons
Their defense kept them close until their offense woke up with the help of its transfers.
Ian DuBose and Jonah Antonio pulled the team ahead by scoring 23 of their combined 28 in the second half. When DuBose hit a 3-pointer with a little more than 10 minutes left, the Deacons had a 57-47 lead.
And later after Longwood pulled closer, back-to-back jumpers from Winston-Salem native Daivien Williamson extended the lead again to give the cushion the Deacons needed to stay ahead for good.
It came from a halftime adjustment, according to Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes. The pace of the Longwood offense stretched the Deacons defense out too much. Forbes said the group focused on staying back around the 3-point line. That let his players become more disruptive in the passing games.
Forbes said he was proud of the way the team fought back.
"We got to play some games," Forbes said. "We've got to get stressed. We've got to have some film where I can show them we need to fix this and that. And this is what happened, this is how you got down, but the other side of it is too, this is how you came back."
Stars
Wake Forest
G Ian DuBose: 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
G Jonah Antonio: 14 points, 4-of-6 from 3-point range
Three things we learned
1. Jonah Antonio and Ian DuBose were a lethal combination.
Antonio, the grad transfer from UNLV, has shown his value behind the arc through the first two games. Especially with corner 3s.
The guard hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Wake Forest breathing room when it needed it most in the second half.
Antonio is 8 of 14 on 3-pointers this season. He also hit four against Delaware State on Wednesday.
DuBose hit a deep 3 to beat the shot clock a couple minutes after Antonio's two straight. He also bullied inside to help the spacing of Antonio and everyone else.
"I think when you play a lot of guys, you keep rolling them out there and you kind of go with the hot hand," Forbes said. "And I like that. I like the fact that we have different guys step up and make plays."
2. The Deacons forced havoc on the inbound plays.
Wake Forest forced a pair of five-second violations and caused five total turnovers in out-of-bounds plays.
Tariq Ingraham guarded the first inbound play that kept Longwood from tossing the ball in, and Isaiah Mucius guarded the second.
Longwood had 24 turnovers to Wake Forest’s 12, and the Deacons had 10 steals.
"Defense turns into offense," Antonio said. "You might get a deflection or a steal and you're feeling good, and then you hit a shot. That's just how basketball works."
3. They can win when Mucius is off.
Isaiah Mucius battled a cramp against Longwood. The forward went 2-for-7 from the field.
"He's playing so hard, he's trying hard, maybe too hard," Forbes said. "... It was just hard for him to get going after that."
He scored four points against Longwood and 9 in the previous game against Delaware State. Mucius is the Deacons’ highest returning scorer from last season (7.3 points per game) while taking on more leadership as a junior this year.
Forbes mentioned that Mucius might be pressing a bit with the added expectations. DuBose said he and Mucius have talked briefly about getting the forward back on track.
"It's a new group, he has a new role with us, he's a big role on our team — just telling him 'Man, it's going to come, the ball's going to bounce your way,'" DuBose said. "... I've been talking to him, 'Just saying him hey man, it's going to come.'"
What they're saying
"I talked to the team about it. I talked to our parents about it. I was very comfortable with the situation. We tested twice, I think, since the game. Going to test again right now after the game. My nostrils are flaming. But I feel good. I talked to the team about it, and I made it very clear if anybody was uncomfortable then I had no issues with them not playing if they chose not to play. We didn't have anybody feel that way, but I would fully understand that. And I would never put our teams in harm's way. No way. Not to play a game."
Forbes, on if the cancellation of Delaware State-Longwood on Thursday almost affected Friday's game.
Record
Wake Forest: 2-0
Up next
Wake Forest: Troy, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
Longwood Wake Forest basketball
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!