Randolph Childress steps down as assistant coach at Wake Forest

After working at his alma mater for a decade, Randolph Childress will be moving on.

The school announced Wednesday that Childress stepped down as an assistant coach with the men's basketball program. He worked under Jeff Bzdelik, Danny Manning and, most recently, Steve Forbes.

Forbes became the Deacons' head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season. The release said that Childress will now work with Athletics Director John Currie and university leadership on projects to benefit Wake Forest. He will also explore new coaching opportunities.

“I love coaching and Wake Forest, and I treasure the relationships my family and I have with Deacon Nation,” Childress said in the school-issued statement. “With the support of my wife, Tabetha, we feel that this is the right time for me to step away and explore other opportunities."

Childress is one of the program's greats. His 2,208 career points are second all-time, and his valiant play as a senior in 1995 lead Wake Forest to the school's first conference championship. The 6-foot-2 guard was named ACC Tournament most valuable player after that stretch.

He joined the athletics department in 2011 after the end of his professional career, becoming an assistant to former Athletics Director Ron Wellman.