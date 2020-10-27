Red-hot Wake Forest to attempt to transport its bubble to New York for game against Syracuse

“We try the best we can and hold your breath every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when we get tested,” Clawson said on Saturday night. “That’s an advantage I’d like us to have that if we have more players available and healthy, that give us an advantage every week.”

Wake Forest’s campus is currently under an Orange level and it has nothing to do with Syracuse's nickname. The school elevated its level for COVID-19 last week because of an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. One of the guidelines instituted by the school was that students were not allowed to come to Saturday’s game where about 750 were supposed to be there among the 2,200.

Clawson said it’s up to his players to monitor each other.

“Ultimately, you can have all these rules and all these protocols but it comes down to players making individual decisions to protect the team,” Clawson said.

On Tuesday afternoon Clawson said and his coaches have given the players plenty of pep talks about being smart when it comes to COVID-19.

“Any interaction with somebody outside of our bubble, I tell our players assume they have COVID," Clawson said. "...They've got to do everything they can to stay in our bubble and that's hard to do in college."