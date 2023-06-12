There are rewards for winning a national championship. One of them is making a trip to the White House.

A Wake Forest contingent visited Washington, D.C. on Monday as a reward for the women’s golf team winning its first national championship last month.

They represented the Olympic sports teams from Division I, II and III that won national championships and were treated to a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris. There were around 500 athletes from all over the country who came to celebrate their national championships.

Coach Kim Lewellen and Emilia Migliaccio, who came back for her final season to help win a national championship, along with associate head coach Ryan Potter all made the trip to Washington, D.C. via private jet.

Also on the trip was Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente, Dr. Caryl Guth, athletics director John Currie as well as Dianne Dailey, the legendary former women’s golf coach of the Demon Deacons. Mark Seaver, the women’s strength coach, also made the day trip.

“We’re so proud of the accomplishments of our student-athletes on the golf course, in the community and in the classroom,” Currie said in a statement. "Monday’s trip to the White House was extremely special and it was fun to be with our entire Wake Forest delegation...”

Currie said it was a special trip for all involved.

“Thanks to the support of Don Flow, Marie Arcuri and Flow Automotive, we were able to travel first class from Smith-Reynolds Airport to our nation’s capital and back home,” Currie said.

Last month Wake Forest's golf team beat Southern Cal 3-1 in the championship match to win the title. It was Lewellen's first national championship in just her fifth season in Winston-Salem.

The national championship was the fourth in golf history at Wake Forest. The men's golf team won titles in 1974, '75 and '86.