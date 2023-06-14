At precisely 11:02 a.m. on Wednesday the literal “Road to Omaha” began for the top-ranked Wake Forest baseball team.

The Demon Deacons, aided by about 200 fans who showed up to send them off from Couch Ballpark, boarded two buses to take them to Smith-Reynolds Airport for a flight to Omaha. They are one of eight teams in the College World Series, and it’s the first time the Demon Deacons are going to Omaha in 68 years.

“Everyone dreams of this as a little kid,” said slugging third baseman Brock Wilken.

Wake Forest heads into its Saturday game against Stanford (2 p.m. on ESPN) armed with loads of confidence and riding a five-game win streak in regional play in which they never trailed. Carrying that momentum all the way to Omaha won’t be a problem, according to Wilken. The Demon Deacons outscored their opponents in the five regional wins, 75-16.

“We carry it with the joy and love and fun we have for each other right now,” Wilken said. “We’re going good and having fun and that’s all that matters.”

Wilken looked around as the fans were lining up near the buses to cheer for them and just shook his head.

“Deacon Nation showed up again and they are loyal and I appreciate every single one of them,” he said.

The last to board the bus was Coach Tom Walter, who has a rule whenever the Demon Deacons are on a road trip. The rule is simple: “Be on the bus before me because once I get on the bus it’s time to go.”

All of the players and assistant coaches and other staff members in the travelling party were all on the bus as Walter carried a cup of coffee while walking to the first bus. He shook hands, took pictures with fans, signed a few autographs and enjoyed the slow walk among supporters, soaking in the moment.

Two of those in the crowd waiting to see the Demon Deacons off were Cameron and Nolan Manning, who are brothers and big fans of the program. Cameron, 13, and Nolan, 9, were holding out hope that they could somehow get to Omaha.

“We had to come see them off and cheer for them,” Cameron said. “This is a big deal and we’ve been to a lot of games this year.”

Nolan says it wouldn’t surprise him if the Demon Deacons won the College World Series. “They are good enough to win it,” Nolan said.

Lolly Glenn was sporting a Brock Wilken jersey and she stopped him to pose for a picture with her.

Wilken, the all-time Atlantic Coast Conference leader with 70 career homers, is Glenn’s favorite player.

“It’s about the home runs he hits,” Glenn said. “This entire team has been fantastic this season so we had to be here to let them know we will be pulling for them even if all of us can’t get to Omaha.”

Wilken said he wasn’t surprised with the turnout for the send-off rally.

“They’ve been behind us the last four months so this is pretty special,” Wilken said. “These people love it, and we know how much (the home-field advantage) meant to us all season.”