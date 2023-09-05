The 16th-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team will head into conference play this week with a full head of steam after a convincing 5-1 win over Furman on Monday night at Spry Stadium.

The Demon Deacons and Coach Bobby Muuss will head into their game against Pitt this weekend with a 2-0-2 record.

Roald Mitchell did the most damage for the Demon Deacons with a hat trick as they broke the game open in the second half.

It was Mitchell’s second career hat trick and the sixth player in school history to accomplish that feat.

“First, I want to thank the fans that came out on Labor Day,” Muuss said. “What a great crowd for a Monday night and their energy was what we needed. We just came off a really tough game at Maryland and got in Saturday afternoon. Training has been hot and we were playing against a Furman team that had eight days rest.”

Mitchell scored the first goal of the night and the 14th of his career beating goalie Cameron Maung-Maung on a 15th-minute penalty kick. Despite holding a 7-2 advantage in shots, the Demon Deacons and the Paladins were tied at 1 at halftime.

In the second half, Mitchell would add a second goal in the 54th minute, as he took advantage of a blocked Babacar Niang shot to score. Mitchell then had his third goal in the 70th minute.

Just 38 seconds later, Jahlane Forbes took advantage of a perfectly placed pass from freshman Liam O’Gara, a Mount Tabor graduate, for his first goal of the season. Leo Guarino closed out the night’s scoring in the 89th minute for the 5-1 victory.

Wake Forest will next turn its attention to ACC play with a pivotal conference opener on Saturday night at No. 8 Pitt. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the match will air on ACC Network Extra.

The win at home was the 96th since 2015, the most of any team in the country. Indiana is a distant second with 76 home wins.

“The highlight of today was that Prince Amponsah got some minutes for the first time this season,” Muuss said. “Cristian Escribano gave us good minutes for the first time this season and we got to see Jake Swallen for the first time in over a year and a half. It's a win on the score sheet, but it was a win emotionally and I think mentally for the group as a whole just to see those guys back on the field and how much they mean to the program.”