OMAHA, Neb. — The founding fathers of Wake Forest University are surely doing 50,000 RPM in their graves. Alumni are in a drinking competition, and they're trying out-drink other schools. Oh, the horror.

Located across from Charles Schwab Field, Rocco's Pizza and Cantina has launched its annual Jell-O Shot Challenge. Fans from the eight schools playing in the College World Series are invited to consume as many small cups of alcohol-infused gelatin as they can over the course of the competition. The shots are presented in a tray in various flavors, and only the hardiest of drinkers would try to consume a whole tray on their own.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, LSU, which plays Wake Forest on Monday, had consumed 10,474 shots. By comparison, Demon Deacon fans are a distant second at 4,463, a respectable total considering the first-place team comes from a state where consumption of alcohol seems to be mandatory for residency.

But Wake is doing its best to close the gap.

A group of former players gathered at Rocco's on Sunday to do some shots, watch the CWS game between TCU and Virginia, or catch the final round of the U.S. Open golf championship on televisions mounted around the building.

Those former players were eventually joined by Wake Forest Coach Tom Walter, who was clutching two ... large cups of iced tea, with sweetener. He has his own competition to worry about.

Matt Pirro, a former Wake baseball player who graduated in 2015, said he and the rest of his teammates are committed to taking home two championships, including the shots challenge.

"It's been awesome to see," Pirro said. "It's a fun little competition."

Mac Williamson, an outfielder from 2008 to 2012, acknowledged the commitment of Deacon Nation to put some pressure on LSU to stay on its shot game.

"They've held their own. Second place? You can't really compete with an alumni base for LSU. Their alumni base is far and wide," Williamson said. "But I'm pretty proud of Deacon Nation. We've tried to do our part. We've spent quite a bit of money here. It's been fun."

Fans purchase Jell-O shots and tell the cashier which school they represent. The board is updated with how much is spent on each school. But it's not solely about the drinking; $2 from each Jell-O shot, which cost $4.50 each, is donated back to the schools. Revenue from this year's challenge will be donated to all eight teams playing in the CWS instead of two.

Kevin Culjat, Rocco's owner, told KETV in Omaha that the challenge has exceeded expectations, and he plans to let it grow.

"We're going to take this thing and make it as big as we can," Culjat said.

"This is something I never anticipated in my wildest dreams. We took something that had been going on for six years, and it literally exploded in a 24-hour period," he said.

Rocco's was wall-to-wall people on Sunday. Wake had its share, but Florida and LSU seemed to dominate the room. Despite being in first place, one LSU fan had a bigger target in mind. Last season, Ole Miss fans took down 18,777 shots.

"It's OK. We're going to catch up," said LSU fan Sean Roussel, dressed in a bright gold shirt with LSU on the pocket. "We're going to get there, don't worry about us. We got to beat 20,000. We don't like to lose, especially to Ole Miss."

How in the world is UVA losing to Oral Roberts in a Jell-O shot contest?

Virginia, which lost to TCU in an elimination game on Sunday, was last in the challenge at 514. Just ahead of them was Oral Roberts, which describes itself on its homepage as "a Christian university ... a globally recognized, Holy Spirit-empowered university." The description doesn't suggest they would be in the competition, but they have gained sympathizers willing to take their place.

"It's not ORU fans that are doing it. It's well-meaning fans without a dog in the hunt who are celebrating ORU's success," said ORU fan Rhett Brooks of Tulsa. "We're happy to be a part of everything that's part of the College World Series, but any rumors that we're actually contributing to those totals have probably been greatly exaggerated."