Rutgers poised for invitation to play Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

Rutgers is expected to be announced Thursday as the new opponent for the Wake Forest football team in the Gator Bowl.
An NCAA football committee would need to approve the invitation, according to multiple sources including NJ.com and The Athletic.
But if we’ve learned anything since March 2020, nothing is certain. The Florida Times-Union, based in the Gator Bowl’s home city of Jacksonville, reported Thursday night that Illinois and Northern Illinois, which lost to Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl, were considered leading candidates.
Teams that are 5-7, as Rutgers is, can receive bowl bids if not enough eligible teams fill the slots. Then selections are based on the Academic Progress Rate. Rutgers, California, Texas and Illinois are the 5-7 teams leading the most recent APR numbers, the Times-Union reported.
Rutgers, coached by Greg Schiano, has not played in a bowl game since 2014. Wake Forest (10-3), which finished 17th in the College Football Playoff rankings, is playing in a bowl game for the sixth straight season under Coach Dave Clawson.
The game, at TIAA Bank Field, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 31 (ESPN).
The emergence of the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday evening followed an afternoon announcement that Texas A&M (8-4), because of COVID issues, would not be able to play. At least four schools reached out to Wake Forest athletics director John Currie in early afternoon, then another contacted him as he took part in a video news conference with journalists and with Clawson.
The Deacons are trying to cap an Atlantic Division title-winning season and have been successful in combatting the coronavirus as well. Wake Forest required vaccinations when students returned to campus for the fall semester. That yielded 126 of 129 players on the Deacons roster becoming fully vaccinated by the start of fall camp. The school also is requiring boosters for students when they return in January for the spring semester. Clawson said 72 players have gotten that shot as well.
At the same time, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has posed problems for teams throughout the nation, in professional leagues and college programs alike. Now the Demon Deacons and the Scarlet Knights would have to avoid similar issues through the Christmas weekend and the days before the game.
“We are doing everything we possibly can to keep our football team safe and healthy,” Clawson said Wednesday afternoon. “For two reasons: No. 1, it’s the right thing to do. And No. 2, our guys want to compete again.
“And we have to hope that whatever opponent we’re gonna play is doing the same things.”
The Gator Bowl’s payout of $5.3 million also is at stake. Wake Forest, in making the announcement that Texas A&M had withdrawn early Wednesday afternoon, raised the possibility to ticket holders that the game could be canceled.
Rutgers could be without some of its top players, according to NJ.com. Starters including linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, receiver Bo Melton, running back Isaih Pacheco and defensive linemen Julius Turner and Mike Tverdov have shifted toward NFL draft prep, and some have signed with agents.
Rutgers won its first three games, over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware then dropped four straight to Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights defeated Indiana and Illinois and lost to Wisconsin, Penn State and Maryland during the second half of the season.
The reward for the Wake Forest players, as well as the chance for a trip where their families can be around the program, was an added push for Currie and Clawson to get the team on the field in Jacksonville.
Clawson said he met with team captains shortly after Texas A&M’s withdrawal, and their main sentiment about a continued pursuit of playing was a resounding yes.
“They don’t want to be here during Christmas Day if there’s still uncertainty,” Clawson said. “So we just don’t want to be hanging around, lifting, practicing without a purpose, if there’s not a relative certainty that we’re going to have the actual bowl game.”
