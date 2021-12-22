Rutgers poised for invitation to play Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

The game, at TIAA Bank Field, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 31 (ESPN).

The emergence of the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday evening followed an afternoon announcement that Texas A&M (8-4), because of COVID issues, would not be able to play. At least four schools reached out to Wake Forest athletics director John Currie in early afternoon, then another contacted him as he took part in a video news conference with journalists and with Clawson.

The Deacons are trying to cap an Atlantic Division title-winning season and have been successful in combatting the coronavirus as well. Wake Forest required vaccinations when students returned to campus for the fall semester. That yielded 126 of 129 players on the Deacons roster becoming fully vaccinated by the start of fall camp. The school also is requiring boosters for students when they return in January for the spring semester. Clawson said 72 players have gotten that shot as well.

At the same time, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has posed problems for teams throughout the nation, in professional leagues and college programs alike. Now the Demon Deacons and the Scarlet Knights would have to avoid similar issues through the Christmas weekend and the days before the game.