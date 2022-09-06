Sam Hartman is cleared to play for Wake Forest football team

Quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play again for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest.
Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 10 after undergoing a surgery for a non-football injury, was cleared to play by team doctors. He’s been cleared to practice and could play on Saturday when the Demon Deacons play at Vanderbilt (noon EDT Saturday).
The school made the announcement this afternoon about 45 minutes before Coach Dave Clawson meets with journalists for his weekly news conference.
Hartman, a redshirt junior, has passed for nearly 9,000 yards in his career and last season accounted for a school-record 50 touchdowns.
Since being out indefinitely, Hartman has remained engaged with teammates and was front and center in helping Mitch Griffis in Thursday’s 44-10 win over VMI at Truist Field.
After the game Griffis said all the right things about being a replacement for Hartman temporarily.
“Sam’s our leader and Sam’s our guy and this is his team,” Griffis said after he was very good in his first career start throwing for 288 yards with three touchdown passes as they amassed more than 500 yards of offense. “He’s very encouraging and very helpful. He’s probably started over 30 games and he’s been there so he’s helped me through this whole process.”
Clawson had given no timetable on when Hartman would return, and said it was up to doctors. In the news release Hartman’s doctor who performed the surgery said it was OK for Hartman to return to football activities.
Wake Forest running back Christian Turner breaks a tackle on a run in the second quarter against VMI , Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest running back Christian Turner scores a touchdown against VMI in the first half on Thursday at Truist Field. It was one of two touchdowns he scored against VMI.
Walt Unks photos, Journal
Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison breaks an attempted tackle by VMI defensive back Austin White for a 46 yard run in the first half, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis made his first career start on Thursday.
Wake Forest defensive back Isaiah Wingfield takes down VMI running back Rashad Raymond on Thursday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry catches a pass from Mitch Griffis. Griffis is playing for injured starting QB Sam Hartman.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis throws on the run, completing a pass to Donavon Greene in the first half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd gets past VMI lineman Tristan Mann to sack quarterback Collin Ironside forcing him to fumble in the second half of the Deacons' 44-10 win, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis celebrates with wide receiver Jahmal Banks after the two connected for a touchdown in the second half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive linemen Kobie Turner (left) and Rondell Bothroyd sack VMI quarterback Collin Ironside forcing him to fumble in the second half of the Deacons' 44-10 win, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest wide receiver Taylor Morin catches a pass from Mitch Griffis in the second half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
VMI running back Hunter Rice is stopped by a host of Wake Forest defenders, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis throws in the second half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest wide receiver Taylor Morin is taken down by VMI's Aljareek Malry after a reception in the first half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis celebrates with wide receiver Jahmal Banks after a touchdown. Griffis threw for nearly 300 yards and had three touchdown passes in his first start of his career.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest kicker Matthew Dennis tacks on a PAT in the first half of the 44-10 win over VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest offensive linemen Loic Nfassam Nya (59) and Michael Jurgens protect quarterback Mitch Griffis in the first half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman talks with Wake Forest alum and donor Ben Sutton before the Deacons game against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis hands off to Justice Ellison in the first half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest players take the field for the game against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest offensive linemen DeVonte Gordon squares off against VMI's Ernie Campbell in the first half, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches a replay on the scoreboard during the first half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive lineman Bernard Gooden battles VMI's Ben George, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest wide receiver Wesley Grimes catches a pass under pressure from VMI's Kyser Samuel in the second half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive lineman Tyler Williams pressures VMI quarterback Collin Ironside in the second half, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest linebacker Eldrick Robinson II wraps up VMI Korey Bridy as Amari Baylor pressures him from behind in the second half, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley is hit by VMI defensive back Elijah Quamiley on a run in the second half , Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest students section during the Deacons' game against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest kicker Matthew Dennis gives the thumbs up to the crowd after kicking a PAT in the second half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart talks with teammates after scoring a touchdown against VMI in the second half, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest kicker Zach Murphy kicks off in the second half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson takes notes during the second half against VMI, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
