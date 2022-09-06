Sam Hartman's return means more than just football: 'It's about him being healthy again.'

A chance of getting back to the ACC Championship game and winning it this time for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest is back in play.

That's the sentiment going around campus on Tuesday afternoon when the school released the information that Sam Hartman, a record-setting junior quarterback, is back. He cleared all his medical marks he needed to make after suffering a blood clot in his left arm a month ago that kept him out of all football-related activities including last week's win over VMI.

As one student passing through campus said: "Sure, we can the ACC title because Sam is back."

Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 9 after undergoing surgery in his left arm for a blood clot, cleared to play by team doctors. He’s been cleared to practice and will start on Saturday at Vanderbilt, according to Coach Dave Clawson.

The school reveled little about Hartman’s non-football related injury that led to surgery by Dr. Freischlag, who is a renowned vascular surgeon and is also the CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Chief Academic Officer of Atrium Health.

Freischlag said in a statement: “After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein.”

There was then plenty of recovery time where Hartman had a soft sling on his arm, and last Friday it was determined that the clot was gone.

By Sunday he was back on the field practicing and he practiced again Monday.

Hartman has decided to not talk about his ordeal with journalists, and instead focus on Saturday’s noon game at Vanderbilt. He said in a statement he was grateful for Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman and Niles Fleet (the head athletic trainer) for guiding him through the process.

“There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday,” Hartman said in a statement.

Clawson and teammates were especially happy to see Hartman back on the practice field, but Clawson said it wasn’t just about football.

"It's about him being healthy again," Clawson said. "Sam attacked this rehabilitation process and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam."

Teammate Michael Jurgens, who has been Hartman’s center for the last three seasons, said the team erupted at practice on Tuesday morning when they heard that Hartman could play.

“There was a big eruption when they said they were making the announcement,” Jurgens said. “Sam has put so much work into it and we’re happy to have him.”

Defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd said the mood of the team was great this morning.

“Everyone is just excited for him but just because he’s healthy and it’s not about the football side of it,” Bothroyd said. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country so but just the fact that he’s healthy everyone is happy for him.”

While Hartman was out last week redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis more than held his own in his first career start in the 44-10 win over VMI. He passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns but Griffis reiterated after the game that this was Hartman’s team.

In his 36 career games with the Demon Deacons he’s thrown for 72 touchdown passes and has 11 rushing touchdowns. He’s nearing the 10,000-yard mark in passing yards and can resume that on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

What this does for the Demon Deacons is give them a full arsenal on offense coming off a season where they set the school record for scoring at 41 points a game. Getting Hartman back also gives him time to round into shape against Vanderbilt and next week against Liberty before Clemson comes to Winston-Salem on Sept. 24.

“We’re very excited to get Sam back,” Clawson said. “…He’s ready to go.”

Clawson said what Freischlag, Goldman and Fleet did to help Hartman through this is an incredible story. “They dropped everything in their personal life to make sure this was a good outcome,” Clawson said, “and I’m very grateful to all three of them and they are all great professionals and this is a great example of sports medicine, medicine and the calibration of our athletic department and the hospital in just working extremely well.”