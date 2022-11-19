Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest to win over Syracuse in his final home game

Quarterback Sam Hartman had one final good-bye Saturday night and he made it a good one.

Hartman played in his final game at Truist Field and threw four touchdown passes to lead the Demon Deacons to a 45-35 win over Syracuse. The three-game losing streak that had been lingering is now over.

The 22 seniors went out winners with Hartman, who technically is a redshirt junior but said this is his last season, leading the way. Also having a big night in what is expected to be his final home game was wide receiver A.T. Perry who had three touchdown catches in the first half.

Three observations

1. It was another slow start for Wake Forest but it wasn’t as bad as in past games. What was odd about this slow start were the two drops by wide receivers Ke’Shawn Johnson and Taylor Morin. Early in the first quarter Morin was wide open at the 3-yard line and he dropped a Sam Hartman pass. The Demon Deacons did get a field goal on the next play by Matthew Dennis but it should have been a touchdown by Morin.

2. There weren’t many big plays by Wake Forest’s defense in the first half but two straight sacks by A.J. Williams and Jasheen Davis finally stopped the Orange. After the two sacks the Orange tried a 52-yard field goal but it was well short and the Demon Deacons got the ball back with 2:25 left in the half. The Demon Deacons then went down to score on A.T. Perry’s third touchdown catch of the half from Hartman for a 24-21 lead at halftime.

3. Wake Forest took control in the second half and when Quinton Cooley scored on a short run for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter it was up 38-21. In the Demon Deacons first nine possessions they had six scores with a field goal and five touchdowns. The offensive line had another solid game and because of that the Demon Deacons were balanced between the run and the pass.

Stars

Syracuse

QB Garrett Shrader: 17 of 31 passing for 324 yards with one touchdown passing and one rushing.

RB Sean Tucker: 15 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

LB Marlowe Wax: 13 tackles and one pass break up.

DB Alijah Clark: 10 tackles and one pass break up.

DB Anwar Sparrow: 11 tackles.

Wake Forest

QB Sam Hartman: 30 of 43 passing for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

WR A.T. Perry: 10 catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Jahmal Banks: Four catches for 65 yards

Ke’Shawn Williams: Six catches for 61 yards and one touchdown.

DB Evan Slocum: Seven tackles.

By the numbers

When Brendon Harris had an interception return for a touchdown it marked the first turnover created by the defense since the Army game. Harris’ pick six made the scored 45-21 with 12:30 left in the game….

A.T. Perry become Wake Forest’s all-time leader in career touchdown catches in the first half on Saturday. He had three in the first half and has 27 touchdown catches and passed Ricky Proehl who had the record of 25….

Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest and Coach Dino Babers each were head coaches at Bowling Green. Clawson coached the Falcons from 2010 through 2013 and Babers took over for Clawson and was the head coach there in 2014 and ’15….

Quarterback Sam Hartman of Wake Forest began Saturday’s game second among active FBS players with 12,009 career passing yards….

Wake Forest’s seven straight years of getting to a bowl game is second in the ACC behind Clemson….

Wake Forest improved to 20-4 at home since 2019 with three of those losses against top 15 teams….

Before Saturday’s games nine schools in the ACC were bowl eligible - Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, N.C. State, Pitt, Syracuse and Wake Forest. With Georgia Tech’s upset over North Carolina on Saturday it now has five wins and can become bowl eligible but would have to beat top-ranked Georgia on Saturday to do it….

Saturday’s night’s attendance was announced as 26,164 but it looked like a lot fewer than that with temperatures in the low 40’s for most of the game….

Next game

Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4 ACC) will close its regular-season and play at Duke on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network or ESPN2.

Syracuse (6-5, 3-4 ACC) will close its regular-season and play at Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.