Sam Hartman, Wake Forest struggle in second half of 42-28 loss to Wisconsin in Duke's Mayo Bowl

• The Deacons were missing two starters, placekicker Nick Sciba, who was at the game and on the sideline but not in uniform, and offensive lineman Loic Ngassam Nya. Wake Forest didn't disclose why Sciba, a third-team All-ACC pick who was on the sideline but not in uniform, did not play.

• Punter Ivan Mora picked the wrong time for his first punt to be blocked. Deep in Wake territory, Mora’s punt was blocked by Jaylan Franklin, who recovered it on the Deacons 9. The Badgers soon scored to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:21 left in the half.

• About 1,500 attended, mostly family of the players and coaches from both sides. Despite the distance from Madison, the Badgers' support looked about even with Wake's as family members sat behind each of the benches.

• Because of the pandemic, media credentials were limited, and about 39 journalists covered the game.

• The Deacons are 9-5 in bowl games all-time and 3-2 under Coach Dave Clawson. The Deacons have played in five straight bowl games under Clawson.

