Sam Hartman, Wake Forest struggle in second half of 42-28 loss to Wisconsin in Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE — A recap of Wisconsin's 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl football game at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.
Why Wake Forest lost
Wake Forest has had trouble keeping leads all season, and it happened again after leading 14-0 and then early in the third quarter taking a 21-14 lead.
When the Deacons (4-5) started to struggle on offense, it lost focus when the usually reliable Sam Hartman threw too many interceptions. The body language on the sideline for the Deacons grew worse with each of Hartman’s interceptions.
The Badgers (4-3) didn’t do anything spectacular other than pound the ball right at the Deacons. It helped that they converted three of Hartman’s interceptions into touchdowns so the offense didn’t need to do much in the second half.
The deciding stretch
The score was tied at 21 in the third quarter when quarterback Sam Hartman made a costly error on an interception, made and returned by linebacker Noah Burks deep into Wake Forest territory. A few plays later the Badgers scored to make it 28-21, and the Deacons were never the same.
Hartman then threw another interception early in the fourth quarter, leading to another touchdown and a 35-21 Badgers lead.
The Deacons had turned the ball over just three times in their eight games during the regular season. Hartman then threw another interception that took the wind out of the Deacons. He finished with four, throwing another one with less than 10 minutes to go.
Stars
Wake Forest
WR Jaquarii Robeson: Eight catches, 131 yards, three TDs.
WR Donavan Greene: Six catches, 122 yards.
LB Ryan Smenda: 16 tackles (three for losses).
S Nick Andersen: Eight tackles, interception.
RB Christian Beal-Smith: 21 carries, 81 yards, TD.
Wisconsin
QB Graham Mertz: 10-for-16, 129 yards, TD; two rushing TDs.
LB Jack Sanborn: 10 tackles, interception.
Bowl swag
Players from both teams were permitted by the NCAA to accept bowl-sponsored gear at a maximum of $550 per player. Each received a backpack, a $425 Belk gift card and Duke’s mayonnaise and sauces.
Notable
• The Deacons were missing two starters, placekicker Nick Sciba, who was at the game and on the sideline but not in uniform, and offensive lineman Loic Ngassam Nya. Wake Forest didn't disclose why Sciba, a third-team All-ACC pick who was on the sideline but not in uniform, did not play.
• Punter Ivan Mora picked the wrong time for his first punt to be blocked. Deep in Wake territory, Mora’s punt was blocked by Jaylan Franklin, who recovered it on the Deacons 9. The Badgers soon scored to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:21 left in the half.
• About 1,500 attended, mostly family of the players and coaches from both sides. Despite the distance from Madison, the Badgers' support looked about even with Wake's as family members sat behind each of the benches.
• Because of the pandemic, media credentials were limited, and about 39 journalists covered the game.
• The Deacons are 9-5 in bowl games all-time and 3-2 under Coach Dave Clawson. The Deacons have played in five straight bowl games under Clawson.
What’s next
A well-needed break and a chance for the players and coaches to reunite with their families. Spring football comes next, but it’s likely to be a watered-down version because of the pandemic.
2021 season openers
Wake Forest: Old Dominion, Sept. 4
Wisconsin: Penn State, Sept. 4
Wisconsin Wake Forest Duke's Mayo Bowl
